Economist: Nigeria’s debt stock may hit N70trn in 2023

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2023 budget presentation to the National Assembly last Friday, renowned economist and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Centre for the Promotion for the Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, has raised the alarm that Nigeria’s total debt may hit N70 trillion by end of 2023.

Yusuf’s belief is premised on the fact that the public debt stock is growing and currently at N42 trillion. Additionally, new borrowing of N8.8 trillion will inch the debt close to N50 trillion by May next year. Moreover, if the country takes into account the borrowing from the Central Bank of Nigeria (Ways and Means), which is currently about N20 trillion, Nigeria would hit a total debt of N70 tril-lion by end of 2023.

This, to him, is a cause for the country’s economy as the 2023 budget has further amplifed the troubling fiscal outlook for the economy. Yusuf noted that expenditure continued to accelerate amid consistent weak revenue performance. In a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos said: “We have a budget of N20.51 trillion and revenue projection of N9.73 trillion. This is a deficit of N10.78 trillion.

“In all probability, the deficit will be much bigger by year end because of the track record of revenue under performance over the last couple of years. “We are also likely to see an acceleration of CBN financing of fiscal deficit given the revenue performance trajectory. The public debt stock is growing and currently at N42 trillion. “With additional borrowing of N8.8 trillion, the debt profile will be inching close to N50 trillion by May next year. “If we take into account the borrowing from the CBN (Ways and Means), which is currently about N20 trillion, we will have a total debt of N70 trillion by end of 2023. This should be a cause for concern.”

He added that a number of issues needed to be addressed to achieve Nigeria’s fiscal sustainability aspiration, adding that “government owned enterprises managing huge economic assets need to justify the value of assets at their disposal.” “Returns on investment on those assets have been consistently sub optimal for many years. These include government enterprises in maritime, and oil and gas, for example. It is instructive that some reforms are ongoing at the NNPC. “Also, oil revenue performance should be much better given the prevailing global oil price. “Lapses in the petroleum upstream ecosystem needs to be urgently addressed. This includes the impunity of crude oil theft and vandalism of oil facilities. “The foreign exchange policy regime is adversely impacting on business environment and needs to be urgently addressed. “ Weak private sector performance would naturally affect non oil tax revenues. “There is a need for budget reforms. The budgetary appropriations must reflect urgent national economic priorities. “There are also concerns about value for money and other forms of fiscal leakages. “The Auditor General of the federation had severally raised these concerns,” he added.

