Economist seeks faster pace for NNPC’s unbundling

Renowned economist and Chief Executive Officer of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, has faulted the slow pace of unbundling the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as recommended in the recently passed Petroleum Industry Act. He said heavy involvement of government officials like politicians and bureaucrats was not allowing the process yield significant progress. Yusuf disclosed this in a chat with New Telegraph, while reacting to the state of the country’s PIA and the NNPC unbundling. According to him, there is need to allow the private sector to be in the driver seat in running NNPC. According to him, it is time to replicate the model of Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) in all the key functions of NNPC, apart from the regulatory aspect.

This will bring the desired result in the country’s downstream petroleum industry. He said in NLNG, government had 49 per cent shares and the private sector 51 per cent. But the private sector is managing the place and that is why it is doing so well. Yusuf said: “The whole idea of the PIA is already moving in that direction. Some steps have been taken so far from unbundling them by breaking them into several units, some regulatory and some purely commercial. “So, government is already on that and then NNPC is already talking about being quoted on the stock exchange. You know it is also part of it.

“The whole idea is to gradually restrict government’s role from NNPC, even though, there are lots of political forces that are not aligning to that because quite a number of people are still benefiting from it immensely from the status quo. “But that is the way the reform is headed. So we need very strong political commitment to ensure that we arrive at that destination because, if you even look at the body language of some key people in government, they are not so keen about pushing forward the implementation of this reform because when you talk about platform for patronage, political patronage, the NNPC is one major platform.”

The economist added that one of the reasons “we have not been able to make progress in that sector is the heavy involvement of government in it. So it’s a gradual thing, it’s an incremental thing. “PIA is a major step in that direction. The current GMD of NNPC is very enthusiastic about it. The Minister of State for Petroleum is also driving it very hard. But from what I can see, there are other forces that are not moving at the pace at which the GMD and Minister of State are progressing.” On the way forward to achieving a robust PIA, Yusuf said: “Ultimately what will give us a very robust oil and gas sector is to retrieve the entire NNPC from politicians and the bureaucrats. “As long as the bureaucrats and the politicians are heavily involved in taking key decisions in the country’s oil and gas industry, we cannot make progress.

“So, even now, we haven’t seen the type of transformation we expect because if you look at the little unbundling that has been done, there are still government people that are managing them. “Government is still the one appointing people to positions, so, we have not rarely moved significantly away from the status quo. But I think we are in the right direction. “So, ultimately, we should have a situation whereby the private sector is in the driver’s seat, then government can have shares just as people always make example with NLNG, government has shares of 49 per cent, private sector has 51 per cent. But the private sector is managing the place, that is why it is doing so well.”

 

