Economist urges monetary authorities to unify forex rates

Following the sustained depreciation of the naira throughout the year 2022, a key member of the organised private sector, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), has reaffirmed that monetary authorities liberalise the foreign exchange (forex) market by unifying the multiple rates and ensuring the rates are marketdriven. The Director and Chief Executive Officer of CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos. He said that the official (NAFEX) rate had reached N461/$ and the BDC/parallel market up to N750/$. According to him, monetary authorities liberalising the forex market by unifying the multiple rates and ensuring forex rates are market-driven is very critical in enhancing stability, liquidity, and transparency in the forex market. Yusuf said: “The unification is expected to improve our currency management framework, given that the multiple exchange rate systems have continued to create uncertainties and sources of arbitrage.”

While speaking further on the monetary policy development, the renowned economist explained that during the year 2022, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in response to the spiraling inflation rate, deployed a tightening monetary policy to stabilise prices. This, he said, resulted to the rates rose from 11.5 per cent in january and peaked at 16.5 per cent as at November 2022. According to him, “this is expected to rise further during the MPC meeting in January to 17 per cent to curb the persistent inflation and prevent capital flight.” Yusuf emphasised: “The CPPE had earlier recommended that rate hikes alone would not curb inflation except for the real factors like food supply disruptions, high energy costs, scarcity of forex, and the security challenges around agricultural production locations that have fuelled low production and high logistics costs. “In 2023, we need fiscal interventions to support strategic sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, and transport logistics and more allocation of forex to productive sectors.” Besides, the CPPE boss pointed out that with the excruciating burden of inflation, forex scarcity, high energy cost, and weakening purchasing power, many more production activities may be constrained in the coming months if the issue of forex volatility and inflation rate are not addressed by government in the country’s economy. He, however, recommended that the Federal Government needed to sustain its targeted interventions in selected critical sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, export infrastructure, and tackling insecurity. Similarly, the former LCCI Director-General added that government needed to deploy innovative thinking to tackle natural disasters like flooding by implementing environmental guidelines and putting in place preventive infrastructure. He disclosed: “The impact of climate change on agriculture is becoming more evident by the day, and quick response is critical to avert food insecurity and worsening food inflation. “The cost of logistics has gone up due to the poor state of our roads and the lack of connection among farms, factories, and markets. CPPE wants to see more of such developments for the benefit of the organised private sector.” To reduce the shocks from disruptions to supply chains for raw materials, the CPPE director explained that manufacturers should be assisted with subsidised input and more allocation of forex for importing critical inputs. “While the Central Bank of Nigeria embarks on monetary tightening to tame inflation, it should ensure that targeted concessionary credit to the private sector is sustained for MSMEs,” he noted.

