Economist warns as politics relegates governance

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, has said the country’s economy has been neglected for political activities. He explained that the on-going electioneering campaign could pose risk to the recovery of the nation’s economy.

Yusuf explained in Lagos that the country’s economy was being neglected for politics, saying the tempo would be sustained for the next couple of months, which, according to him, typically increases distractions of the political leadership from governance and economic management. Yusuf explained that the mounting intensity and velocity of electioneering activities portend a number of headwinds for the economy between now and early next year. According to him, “the polity is getting increasingly heated, political temperature is rising and the risk of political violence is growing. These have ominous implications for the investment environment, the security of lives and property and could dampen investors’ confidence. Electioneering season unleashes liquidity on the economy arising from a surge in spending, both by the political actors and the electoral body.

“The economy is already witnessing a significant injection of liquidity to fund electioneering activities by the preparations for the elections. Liquidity surge has inflationary implications. Approval processes for government transactions may suffer undue delays at all levels of government – federal, states and local governments amid numerous distractions driven by electioneering activities by political appointees and elected officials. Political attention to governance and economic management gets characteristically weakened as political office holders seek desperately to retain their offices in the next dispensation.

This would adversely impact the business of government. “There is a high probability that the apparatus and resources of state are being deployed for electioneering activities by political appointees and elected officials. The opportunity costs of such misappropriation for the citizens are very high, especially in the light of the weak fiscal position of governments at all levels.

The regularity of legislative activities has decelerated markedly as legislators at the federal and state assemblies devote more attention to electioneering activities to retain their seats or prospecting other opportunities in the political space. Many important bills pending for consideration are likely to suffer delays.” Yusuf added that the oversight activities of the legislators had been practically suspended as a result of the electioneering and political activities, stressing that some legislative houses were struggling to form a quorum. Yusuf noted: “For investors, the level of uncertainty is generally higher in a season like this.

It is much more difficult to plan for a long-term horizon because of the elevated political risk in the economy. Many important business decisions have been put on hold, especially for long term projects. The effect is that the economy suffers as a result of these delayed decisions. This could further dip the growth outlook.

“Major economic reform initiatives have been practically stalled because of the perceived political cost of such decisions. Government has rather opted for populist policies at a heavy cost to the economy. With a weak fiscal space, this would increase the fiscal deficit and plunge the country deeper into a troubled debt situation. “The voting population are also not helping matters as most of the voters are focused on short term and immediate benefits on the political process rather than undertake very serious scrutiny of the capacity of the political parties or the political contenders to contribute to the development of the economy. “Consequently, the economy is witnessing a flurry of cash in domestic and foreign currency. Cash within the banking system has been significantly depleted in the past one month and the trend is likely to continue till 2023. The economy is awash with cash, which has implications for liquidity, for aggregate demand and surge in price level.

 

