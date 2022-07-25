Economists laud Okowa on pension management, knock critics

The North-South Economists’ Forum (NSEF), a focus group of development economists, has applauded Delta Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for showing more than a passing interest in the management of pensions in his state.

The group said those who criticise the governor for allegedly neglecting local government pensioners do so either because they lack understanding of the new contributory pension scheme, or out of sheer mischief.

Delta State witnessed a protest recently by retired local government workers and primary school teachers during which some of the protesters called out the governor for not addressing their plight.

But in a statement yesterday signed by its Chairman, Malam Ahmed Abdulkadir and Secretary, Dr. Chima Eboh, the body of development economists faulted the argument of the protesters, saying it smacks of ignorance and a lack of understanding of the dialectics and economics of the reformed pension administration in the country.

NSEF said rather than blame Okowa for the pension arrears of retired primary school teachers and local government workers, the protesters should direct their angst at their respective local government chairmen whose responsibility it is to administer local government and primary school pensions.

The group which said it had undertaken a state-by-state analysis of pensions’ management in Nigeria ranked Delta among the top states in Nigeria that have successfully migrated from the old pension scheme to the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

As at November last year, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) in its report said only four states – Lagos, Osun, Kaduna, Delta and the FCT – were paying pensions to retirees under the CPS. PenCom noted that only these four states and the FCT were funding the accrued rights (benefits under the old pension scheme that the retirees are also entitled to).

The body of economists said these four states and the FCT could be said to be performing their pensions’ duties effectively without short-changing their retirees, explaining that pensioners in these four states and FCT are the only pensioners that get the full benefits of the contributory pension in addition to their benefits under the old scheme.

“Our study showed that Delta government under Okowa is among the few state governments that have shown genuine sincerity at understanding and implementing the CPS.

We think it borders on lack of understanding that pensioners in Delta, one of the best performing states in pensions’ management in the country, are the ones protesting especially when the government has published its synergy with local governments to ensure that all pension arrears of primary school teachers and local government retirees are cleared.

“Except there is more to the protest than we can fathom, we do not see any need for the protests,” the statement said.

Recall that PenCom had in a report last November said that no fewer than 20 states were yet to commence the payment of pensions to retirees after opting to join the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). Titled, ‘Level of Implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme by states as of June 2021’, the report revealed that 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had enacted laws to join the scheme.

Only four states – Lagos, Osun, Kaduna, Delta and the FCT – are paying pensions to retirees under the CPS and funding the accrued rights (benefits under the old pension scheme that the retirees are also entitled to).”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...