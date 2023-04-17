Economists task incoming administration on speedy economic growth

Financial experts have urged the incoming administration to address headlong issues that will prevent positive and speedy economic growth in 2023. The experts spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos. They spoke against the backdrop of economic projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Nigeria. The IMF had projected that Nigeria’s economy would decline from 3.2 per cent in 2023 to 3.0 per cent in 2024, indicating a 0.2 per cent drop. The Director, Centre for Economic Policy Analysis and Research (CEPAR), University of Lagos, Prof. Ndubisi Nwokoma, said the economic prospects for 2023 might not be positive for Nigeria. Nwokoma said the recurring fiscal sustainability challenge and the uncertainties created by the disputed outcome of the 2023 general election would affect the country’s economic growth. “GDP growth may be dampened, more so, with the persisting infrastructural deficit in support of production across sectors. “So, issues of challenge in 2023likethefuelsubsidyresolution, public debt overhang, low investment inflows and declining capitalimportation, shouldbeaddressedheadlong by the incoming administration,” Nwokoma said.
Related Articles
Arrest, prosecute those calling for interim govt – Arewa youths
A group, Arewa Youth Forum (AYF), has warned those calling for a coup d’état or interim national government ahead of the May 29 inauguration of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to desist from such, while asking security agencies to arrest and prosecute those threatening the nation’s democracy. AYF made the call in a statement by its […]
PDP screens Atiku’s running mate today
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) screening committee will today screen Atiku Abubakar’s running mate for next year’s presidential election. Former Vice President Atiku emerged as the opposition party’s candidate for the election at the May 28/29 national convention in Abuja. But his name is yet to be forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) […]
You’re not in tune with happenings in our party – SDP tells Falae
The National Leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has described a statement attributed to the party’s former Chairman, Chief Olu Falae, that anyone claiming to be the party’s National Chairman is “floating on water” as a fallacious and malicious misstatement capable of distorting facts or influencing a pending court process. In a statement signed […]