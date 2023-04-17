Economists task incoming administration on speedy economic growth

Financial experts have urged the incoming administration to address headlong issues that will prevent positive and speedy economic growth in 2023. The experts spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos. They spoke against the backdrop of economic projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Nigeria. The IMF had projected that Nigeria’s economy would decline from 3.2 per cent in 2023 to 3.0 per cent in 2024, indicating a 0.2 per cent drop. The Director, Centre for Economic Policy Analysis and Research (CEPAR), University of Lagos, Prof. Ndubisi Nwokoma, said the economic prospects for 2023 might not be positive for Nigeria. Nwokoma said the recurring fiscal sustainability challenge and the uncertainties created by the disputed outcome of the 2023 general election would affect the country’s economic growth. “GDP growth may be dampened, more so, with the persisting infrastructural deficit in support of production across sectors. “So, issues of challenge in 2023likethefuelsubsidyresolution, public debt overhang, low investment inflows and declining capitalimportation, shouldbeaddressedheadlong by the incoming administration,” Nwokoma said.