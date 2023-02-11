News

Economists urge CBN to allow old/new naira notes to circulate simultaneously

The Nigeria Association of Economists (NAE) has advised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop insisting on a dateline to withdraw all the old naira notes in circulation. NAE equally threatened to go to court to compel the CBN to allow the old and new naira notes in circula-tion until the old notes are withdrawn.

The association insisted that the apex bank should avoid causing hardship to Nigerians and allow both the old and the new naira notes in circulation until the old naira notes are gradually withdrawn or phased out. Prof. Innocent Eleazu, the National President of NAE in an address at the closing ceremony of its “Economic History Month”, held Friday 10th February 2023 in Aba, Abia State, said that he warned in 2022 that Nigeria’s economy was fast approaching hyperinflation. Eleazu regretted that the CBN “unwisely chose to introduce the new naira notes at this time, which no doubt compounded the problem,” noting that the country is now in a dangerous situation, where anything can kick start a bank run. “You may be surprised to know that in the United States, both the old and the new dollar notes are still in circulation to this day,” he stated.

Eleazu lamented the under- utilisation of Nigerian economists and urged the incoming administration to employ economists in all sectors of the economy to their highest use value. According to him, in developed nations of the world, every sector of the economy employs a substantial number of economists.

 

