Economy: Abia adopts FG’s Medium-Term National Development Plan

To put Abia State economy on a sustainable growth pedestal, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has disclosed his willingness to embrace and key into the Federal Government Medium- Term National Development Plan 2021-2025. The plan, which was aimed at engendering private sector growth and hinged on job creation and poverty reduction, according to the governor, fitted into the state government’s economic vision. Declaring open a twoday South-East Zonal Technical Workshop on Medium-Term National Development Plan 2021-2025 in Umuahia, Governor Ikpeazu said the present administration was committed exploring the ingenuity to ensure that her resources were efficiently and effectively harnessed to upgrade the public facilities across the state.

Ikpeazu, represented by his Deputy, Ude Oko Chukwu, pointed out that the five cardinal pillars of Agriculture, Education, Commerce/Industry, Health, Oil, and Gas, on which his administration was hinged, with their institutional and infrastructural enablers were in tandem with the priority areas of the MTNDP 2021-2025 of the Federal Government with emphasis on non-oil revenue and diversification of the economy.

He expressed optimism that the Abia Long Term Development Plan would serve as a guide to all participants at the workshop and charged them to brace up to the new challenge of economic diversification for the common good of all as they interact, brainstorm, and make contributions as critical stakeholders in the implementation process of the laudable national policy. The governor said the workshop was expected to enable South- East states to key into the policy and ensure effective implementation.

