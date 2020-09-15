Business

Economy: CACOVID urges halt to COVID-19 community spread

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The organised private sector has said that stopping the community spread of the coronavirus pandemic is the only way to get the nation’s economy back on track and prevent resurgent in the country.

 

The private sector led Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) said the present situation demanded that all efforts should be geared towards grassroots awareness campaign against community spread across the country if the gains of the past in combating the deadly virus is to be sustained.

 

CACOVID Administrator and Chief Executive Officer of Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), Mrs. Zouera Youssoufou, said in Lagos, while receiving briefings from the Grassroots Awareness Campaign Team, that the coalition embarked on grassroots awareness campaign against community spread when it realized that experiences in other countries revealed that even after the virus is tamed, there would be a possibility of resurgent of the infections if people are not sufficiently educated on basic hygiene and made to comply with protocols and guidelines.

 

According to her, government at all levels and the private sector operators have done so much to tackle the global challenge posed by Covid-19 and it would therefore be preposterous to relax at this time and allow the people get back to old lifestyles and ignore the preventive measures against the disease

