Economy: Cautious optimism ushers in 2023

Given the heap of challenges that assailed the economy in the preceding year, 2023 is ushered in with cautious optimism, Abdulwahab Isa reports

The Nigeria economy experienced its fair share of turbulence and headwinds in 2022, courtesy of the spillover effects of COVID-19 and the Russian/ Ukraine war that has caused disruptions to global supply chain. At the home front, the economy was been heavily suffocated by inflationary pressure, slumped oil prices that got complicated by massive oil theft; sustained farmers/ headers unrest, which rubs off expected mileage in agriculture sector; the insurgency and bandits’ conflagration that hamper free movement of people and goods across the country. Given few of the unpleasant developments recounted above, experts and analysts in their prodding and dissecting of year 2022 minced no words in their verdicts. In experts’ summations and verdicts at the start of 2022, they were unanimous in their thoughts: 2022 would be assailed with multiple layers of challenges. It turned out so. In the preceding year 2022, both the fiscal and monetary authorities grappled with various degree of challenges.

Sustained inflationary pressure

The year 2022 was unpleasantly characterised by high inflation. Both the food component and energy cost experienced consistent rise throughout the year. The inflationary pressure was compounded by weakening purchasing power. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria entered the year with a 15.61 per cent inflation. The inflation figure skyrocketed to 21.47 per cent in November. The flooding that wreaked havoc to many farmlands and untamed clashes between headers and farmers had unsavory effects on food and energy prices in 2022 fiscal year.

Massive oil theft

While Nigeria was struggling to meet up with the OPEC oil production quota, the oil thieves feasted heavily on crude oil in 2022. The Federal Government admitted that the country was losing up to 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day to oil theft. The massive oil stolen denied the country her expected revenue. Reflecting on the unprecedented oil theft, and its implications on government’s revenue, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, in one of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sessions, noted that oil theft was having debilitating effect on government revenue and accretion to reserves. He then challenged the Nigerian National Petroleum Limited (NNPCL) to take urgent steps to ensure adequate supply of petroleum products in the country to reduce the rate of arbitraryincrease in price of these petroleum products by oil marketers. According to available data, Nigeria lost about 13.21 million barrels of crude oil with an estimated worth of N603.64 billion between January and August 2022.

Gladly, there was a decline in the volume of crude oil theft towards the end of the year, courtesy of Tompolo’s home grown security architecture engaged by the government stem the rising crude oil theft and surveillance enforcement across oil pipelines.

Dwindling revenue

The massive oil theft in 2022 had a negative impact on Federal Government’s projected revenue for the year. As would be expected, the Federal Government recorded a deficit of N5.33 trillion between January and August 2022, indicating N430.82 billion above the prorate level. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, confirmed the figures while speaking at the Ministerial. presentation of budget 2023. Ahmed said Federal Government’s retained revenue was N4.23 trillion as of August 2022, representing 64 per cent of the pro-rata target of N6.65tn. She put Federal Government’s share of oil.revenues in 2022 at N395.06 billion, representing 27.1 per cent performance, while non-oil tax revenues totalled N1,549.91 trillion, indicating 102.9 per cent performance. Ahmed put the Company Income Tax and the Value Added Tax collections in 2022 at N826.27 billion and N210.36 billion respectively, representing 136.3 per cent and 99.6 per cent of their respective targets.

Evaluating CBN’s interventions

The Central Bank’s role is crucial in taming challenges faced by the economy. Tocombat sustained.inflationary pressure, CBN responded adequately by raising the anchor lending rate, MPR. As at last count, during the November Monetary Policy Committee meeting, CBN increased the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 16.5 per cent, the highest since 2001.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said the tightening would curb higher rate of inflation and restore investor confidence. Beyond deployment of MPR instrument to tame inflation, the bank introduced a category of loan interventions to reflate the economy. The central bank implemented some policies, which favoured the agricultural sector, aviation sector and manufacturing sector to keep them afloat. On agriculture, the intervention through the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme lifted the sector save for insecurity and flooding in most states of the country that subdued their performances.

The bank through NIRSAL Microfinance Bank introduced various loan facilities for expansion of MSMES and Targeted Credit Facility for various households.At a recent function in Abuja, early December to be precise, CBN put its cumulative disbursement to key sectors of the economy via the development finance department in three years at N9.714 trillion. Of the amount disbursed, manufacturing/ industry sector got 32.6 percent as highest allocation, agriculture got 22.8 percent; energy/ infrastructure 23.1 per cent; health 1.4 per cent; export 2.4 per cent, MSME’s 7.1 per cent and services sector 10.4 per cent. Speaking at the event, Director of Development Finance at the CBN, Mr. Mr. Philip Yila Yusuf, said: “We have traversed the length and breadth of this country empowering farmers through our Anchor Borrowers Programme.

“We have empowered commercial farmers through our. Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Funds, enabled SMEs by extending access to finance using the Agribusiness Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS). Moreso, the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) was a very potent tool in mitigating the impact of COVID during. the protracted lockdown period.

“The TCF became the bedrock of comfort for many households during COVID and Nigerians would surely remember that. And certainly, our tertiary education students and graduates are not left out in the cold. We initiated the Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Scheme (TIES) and have seen smiles on faces of erstwhile helpless students and graduates who otherwise would have basically joined the labour pool with no hope of meaningful employment years after graduation.

“With TIES we have confronted this big unemployment problem, and all a student or graduate requires is to have an idea, apply for TIES and then watch that idea grow and take wings. “With our Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF) we have catalyzed access to finance for the most excluded business segments of our economic space. Women are prioritised.in the MSMEDF with a dedicated percentage of funds earmarked to enable us close the gender gap in financing,”.he said.

A peep into 2023

Nigerians are earnestly salivating for an improved economy beginning from 2023. They hinged their hopes on the emergence of new set of leadership to be ushered through general elections fixed for February this year. Notable and credible organisations like Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA and related platforms tie performance of the economy next year to set of policy reforms to be introduced by the incoming government. At its last edition of NES #28, the body emphasised on the choice of leadership by the citizens. According to NESG, what ails Nigeria is leadership deficit and not dearth of resources. “We are in extremely difficult times, and we must push and pull ourselves out of these difficulties. Many of these difficulties are of our own making and we must retrace our steps,” immediate past NESG Chairman, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, said. In 2023, there is hope in the improvement of living standards of civil servants across the MDAs. The Federal Government has hinted of plans to review upward some allowances earn by federal government’s workers. It’s yet to be ascertained if states and local government councils could follow suite.

Last line

The economy was subdued by major challenges in 2022. Certainly, there would be rollover effects into New Year 2023. Given that 2023 is an election year, it will take some time for the economy to respond to the new policies, measures to be introduced by the new team that will superintend over the affairs.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...