Economy: CBN’s projection tips investment chances

Despite 2022 being a pre-election year with the attendant negative impact on investment, Nigeria’s economic recovery is likely to continue, given that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had said it would sustain policies aimed at achieving greater economic diversification for the country, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

In his address at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN)’s Annual Bankers’ Dinner held in Lagos on November 26, 2021, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, expectedly, announced the apex bank’s key projections for 2022 and provided insights on key issues that the banking watchdog would be focusing during the year.

Outlook

For instance, on the outlook for the country, he stated: “The CBN’s in-house model, after an exhaustive simulation with various oil price possibilities and numerous scenarios of other macroeconomic metrics, indicate a continued and strong rebound of the domestic economy. Near-term outlook of the Nigerian economy is brightening significantly, with improvements projected into the short and the medium-term.” He further stated: “Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate is projected to remain robust and strengthened within the short-term. Output growth rate is projected to remain positive from 4.03 per cent in 2021q3 to nearly 2.91 per cent in 2021q4, implying a total growth of about 3.10 per cent for 2021. Short-term projection indicates a continued strengthening of the growth rate. “Output growth rate for the Nigerian economy is broadly estimated by key institutions to consolidate in 2021. The IMF and the World Bank project real growth rates of 2.6 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively, while the estimate by the Federal Ministry of Finance and National planning stands at 3.0 per cent. “Generally, real GDP growth rate is projected to remain robust and strengthen within the short-term, regardless of the immanent vulnerabilities. With this continued strengthening, real GDP could recover beyond the pre-pandemic levels by the first quarter of 2022. Further simulations of the medium-term projections suggest that Nigeria’s real GDP could surpass pre-COVID trends by 2024.”

Inflation rate

On inflation, Emefiele said: “Headline inflation rate is expected to moderate to 15.35 per cent, and 14.91 per cent by December 2021 and February 2022, respectively,” adding that “domestic disinflation is projected on the backdrop of the favourable impact of the various CBN interventions on the real sector and the gradual upscale of economic activity, which is expected to keep prices moderate in the near-term.”

External Reserves

On CBN’s forecast for the country’s foreign exchange reserves, he said: “Based on in-house analysis and simulations, external reserves could surpass $42 billion by mid-2022 from the $41.5 billion in 2021q3, based on the dynamics of oil price and FX demand for import. Generally, external reserves are expected to be at relatively comfortable levels with expectation of sustained trend of current crude oil price, the impact of Eurobond Issuance and stable exchange rate condition.”

Although he acknowledged that there was still uncertainty about how the mutating COVID- 19 virus would impact growth, the CBN boss stated: “Prospects of a broad-based economic recovery in Nigeria remain bright as efforts are made to improve access to vaccines for Nigerians, in addition to measures aimed at implementing safety protocols to curb the spread of the virus.”

Policy focus

However, noting that “unemployment and inflation rate remain at levels that are not very supportive of growth,” Emefiele stated that CBN would continue to implement its intervention measures to sustain the recovery efforts and stimulate further growth of the economy. According to him, “given population growth at about 2.7 per cent annually, it is important that we continue to deploy measures that will enable our economy to attain annual growth rates of over five per cent.” The CBN governor, who cited the private sector’s key role in mobilising funds for building a more resilient economy, pledged that the regulator would strengthen collaboration with the private sector “in order to support investments in critical sectors such as infrastructure and ICT, in addition to on-going efforts to build a stronger agriculture and manufacturing base in Nigeria.” Furthermore, he stressed that CBN, this year, would ensure that it maintains its “focus on improving access to finance and credit for households and businesses, mobilizing investment to boost domestic productivity, enabling faster growth of non-oil exports and supporting employment generating activities.”

eNaira

Noting that close to 36 per cent of adult Nigerians do not have access to financial services, Emefiele said that it was in order to tackle the challenge that the apex bank took the bold step of becoming the first regulator on the continent to deploy a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) – the eNaira. According to the CBN governor, “eNaira will ensure that Nigerians in remote areas can conduct financial activities using their digital devices at little or no cost. It will also help to strengthen the effectiveness of government intervention programmes as funds provided will get to the intended beneficiaries.” Emphasising that ensuring greater adoption of eNaira would be one of the key tasks for the apex bank this year, Emefiele said: “The support of the financial industry will be critical in the on-going deployment of the e-naira and efforts are on-going to encourage continued partnership between CBN and stakeholders in the financial industry.”

Take-off of Infracorp

Emefiele also disclosed that the Infrastructural Corporation of Nigeria Limited (Infracorp), which was established by CBN, in partnership with critical stakeholders such as the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and the African Finance Corporation (AFC), to target strategic infrastructure projects that would help boost growth of the economy, would be another initiative that the apex bank would be paying a lot of attention to in 2022. He said: “Over the next two months, Infracorp will kick off its operations by targeting strategic infrastructure projects that would help catalyse further growth of our economy. Infracorp is expected to set the standard template that will help in enabling greater private sector funding for public infrastructure projects in Nigeria.”

International Financial Centre

Similarly, noting that a major challenge to supporting growth in key sectors of the nation’s economy is access to the large amounts of cheap investment capital, which are currently held by institutional investors in OECD countries, (most of it invested in low yielding assets relative to high yielding opportunities in Nigeria), Emefiele revealed that CBN was working to set up an International Financial Center at the Eko Atlantic City in Lagos, that “would serve as a hub for attracting domestic and external capital which is needed to strengthen our post covid economy.” The CBN governor further stated that “the International Finance Center, when fully operational in the second quarter of 2022, will help to position Nigeria as a key destination for investment in Africa.” According to Emefiele, Nigerians must take “deliberate” steps to diversify the base of the country’s economy. He said: “As the true African giant, we must fold our sleeves and do everything possible to stop the incidence of importing anything and everything. Proactive steps on the part of stakeholders in the private sector in collaboration with government in supporting the growth of sectors such as manufacturing, ICT and infrastructure will strengthen our ability to deal with the challenges of COVID-19 and stimulate further growth of our economy.”

Conclusion

Despite the optimistic outlook that the CBN governor painted of how the economy would fare this year, financial analysts believe that the likely impact of preelection activities should not be overlooked. Chief Executive Officer, BIC Consultancy Services, Dr. Boniface Chizea, for instance, told New Telegraph that “clearly, 2022 will be affected by the 2023 elections. So, President Buhari should take out those members of his government who have interest in the elections. This is because if they are not removed, these people will allow their selfish interest with regard to the elections to affect the performance of their duties.”

