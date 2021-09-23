News

Economy: Coalition knocks forex saboteurs, backs CBN gov

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

A Coalition of Civil Society Groups (CCSG) has backed various policies introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to stabilise the naira and reposition the country’s economy. This is as the civil society groups condemned the economic sabotage going on in the Forex market, stating that the economy is experiencing high inflation largely because the disparity between the official bank-exchange rates for dollar/ naira is too high. Addressing journalists at a solidarity rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN Governor, Emefiele, in Abuja, the coalition president, Etuk Bassey Williams and Secretary, Abubakar Ibrahim, appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the policies of the apex bank.

“The achievements by the Government under the leadership of President Buhari cannot be possible without the support of the able lieutenants appointed to head the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the able leadership of Mr. Godwin Emeficle who has made efforts to turn around the negative indices of the economy as a result of good policies.

“We applaud the recorded achievements in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the small Farm holders. We also appreciate his effort towards assisting our industries to meetup with international standards in the quality of goods produced for export.” While applauding the introduction of e-naira by the CBN, the coalition said it is confident that the policy will stimulate economic activities that will result in job and wealth creation. “We frown at the economic sabotage going on in the Forex market. We condemn a situation where the disparity between the official bankexchange rates for dollar/ naira will be too high, thereby creating inflation.

Our Reporters

