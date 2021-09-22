News

Economy: Coalition knocks forex saboteurs, backs CBN gov

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A Coalition of Civil Society Groups (CCSG) has backed various policies introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to stabilise the naira and reposition the country’s economy.

This is as the civil society groups condemned the economic sabotage going on in the Forex market, stating that the economy is experiencing high inflation largely because the disparity between the official bank-exchange rates for dollar/naira is too high.

Addressing journalists at a solidarity rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN Governor, Emefiele, in Abuja, the coalition president, Etuk Bassey Williams and Secretary, Abubakar Ibrahim, appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the policies of the apex bank.

“The achievements by the Government under the leadership of President Buhari cannot be possible without the support of the able lieutenants appointed to head the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the able leadership of Mr. Godwin Emeficle who has made efforts to turn around the negative indices of the economy as a result of good policies.

“We applaud the recorded achievements in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the small Farm holders. We also appreciate his effort towards assisting our industries to meet-up with international standards in the quality of goods produced for export.”

While applauding the introduction of e-naira by the CBN, the coalition said it is confident that the policy will stimulate economic activities that will result in job and wealth creation.

“We frown at the economic sabotage going on in the Forex market. We condemn a situation where the disparity between the official bank-exchange rates for dollar/naira will be too high, thereby creating inflation.

“We applaud the sincere effort to salvage the naira, the CBN stop of sales of Forex to Bureau De Change (BDC) Operators who exploit and artificially inflate dollar/naira exchange. We applaud this move to discourage illicit financial flow, BDC racketeering and indiscriminate round-tripping.

“We hereby call on the Governor to suspend the activities of the BDC operators in totality and supply money to the commercial Banks, We also demand that a monitoring committee that comprises of EFCC, CBN and NFIU be set up to cheek and arrest BDC operators who go to the Banks to buy off the dollar using fake application.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Makinde launches emblem with N2m

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…rallies support for fallen heroes’ families Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday urged Nigerians to continue to cater for the needs of the children, widows and other dependents of fallen heroes and soldiers maimed in the line of duty to the country. The governor, who was represented by Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan, stated this […]
News

Nutritionists harp on health benefits of Capri-Sun

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

In an effort to reinforce its leadership in the fruit drink segment for children, Capri-Sun launched a national consumer awareness campaign to reiterate its allnatural ingredient recipe as a healthier option that supports the long-term growth and development of children.   This was amplified nationwide with an effective media campaign on Print Publications, Television, Out-of-Home, […]
News Top Stories

Gumi: FG delaying negotiation with gangsters

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

….says some northern govs ready for talks with bandits     Islamic cleric and peace negotiator, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said insecurity in some parts of the country may not subside unless the Federal Government negotiates with aggrieved bandits and armed herdsmen.   Speaking yesterday on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, Gumi said the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica