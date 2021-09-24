News

Economy: CSOs chide PDP over call for Emefiele’s sack

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups (CCSG) has described as unguided and unexpected the call by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the resignation of Mr Godwin Emefiele, as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In a text of statement addressed by its President, Comrade Bassey Etuk Williams, the group said it is pertinent to call for restraint “from any form of distraction or political mischief from the PDP.”

Etuk said the political entanglement with a public institution like the CBN is very unpleasant, uncalled for and should not be entertained by any patriotic Nigerian.

He said, “After an appraisal of the statement credited to Senator Udoedehe, we observed that he neither accused Emefiele of any wrong doing nor implied that the CBN Governor involved in any infraction; therefore the call for the resignation of Mr. Godwin Emefiele by a highly respected political party is regrettable and most uncharitable.” he posited.

The group also frowned at what it called the “mischievous misrepresentation of the political utterance of the APC Caretaker Secretary: Senator John Udoedehe by the PDP and advised, that the political parties should exempt the CBN Governor and the CBN in general from their political gimmick and concentrate on their political games.

“We hereby call on those who find it profitable to peddle wrong information to stop. This act is unpopular, mischievous, wrongful and should not be associated with a political party that once praised and proudly informed Nigerians that Mr. Godwin Emefiele performed excellently well and did justify the confidence reposed on him by the PDP.”

The group further expressed its readiness to oppose any act designed to frustrate efforts of Mr. Godwin Emefiele to restore the economy from its downward slope orchestrated by fall and unstable price of crude oil, rejection of our agricultural produce in foreign market, low quality of our industrial good and the advent of Covid-19 pandemic.

It also advised politicians to desist from being seen as creating crisis for any individual or institution making effort to revamp the economy that has witnessed two recessions by no fault of the Governor of CBN.

The group urged Nigerians to continue giving their support to Mr. Godwin Emefiele irrespective of creed, party affiliations or ethnicity, saying there is no doubt that the Governor of CBN and his team will stabilize the naira value of restore the economy.

