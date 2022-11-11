Economy: FG working on roadmap for robust diversification

The Federal Government has disclosed that it is working assiduously to develop a roadmap that will transit the Nigerian economy from a monoproduct economy to a more robust and diversified one that offers opportunity for real growth. Similarly, the government also emphasised that a critical look at the enormous agricultural resources could make Nigeria one of the top 10 contributors to the global gross domestic product in the world. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, made this known at the unveiling of the Reality Life Magazine Conference & Awards (RELCA) themed; ‘Agribusiness Investment and production Technology, held in Lagos recently. He said: “Nigeria has enormous agricultural resources most of which are yet to be fully exploited.

Nigeria being one of the most populous countries in the world as a result ought to be one of the top 10 contributors to the global gross domestic product in the world.” The Minister, whose speech was read through the Lagos State Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Hon. Akeredolu Olayinka, said: “Government has established a development framework for the agricultural sector, as encapsulated in the Nigerian Agricultural Technology and Innovation policy (NATIP). Which starts from 2022-2027, so the policy framework that is being implemented now by the federal ministry of agriculture is NATIP.

“This policy has specific strategists to build a strong and vibrant technology driven agricultural economy, capable of driven sustainable prosperity, by creating domestic food security growth generating exports and supporting sustainable income and job growth.

“NATIP, therefore, presents a six year strategic plan that will improve the efficiency of the Nigerian Agricultural sector through some specific intervention, such as, Rapid Mechanization, Knowledge Creation and Transfer Establishment of agricultural development fund, market development amongst others.” “It is timely and fundamental, the agricultural potential of Nigeria is barely being tapped and this explains the inability of the company to meet the ever increasing demand for agricultural produce. “Although the agricultural sector remains a dominant employer of labour, serious investment is needed across the board to enhance production and increase the contribution of the sector to the GDP, hence, the need for local and foreign investment in Nigerian agric business sector.

“The projection of the World population growth projected that Nigeria would become the third most populated country of the world by the year 2050 thus displacing India and China and the only feasible means of sustaining this alarming population growth is through sustainable investment in agric business as a result of downward swing in economic activities.” According to him, “to achieve this objective of sustainable growth, a lot of hope is being placed in the agricultural sector in particular, although, the viability of the agricultural sector to generate significant revenue and the desired economic growth may be arguably low for now, due to unforeseen challenges. “From the World Bank report and collection of development indicators reveals that the Nigerian population is growing at the rate of 2.8 per cent, while food production increases at 1.5 per cent. “Thus, the population is rising faster than food production and suppliers, agriculture re-

