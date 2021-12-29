Economy grows steadily as CBN sustains policies

Despite continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 outbreak, Nigeria’s economy recorded steady, albeit slow, growth in 2021, validating Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s interventionist policy, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

World Bank downgrade The year 2021 appeared to have started on a gloomy note for Nigeria when the World Bank, in its semi-annual, Global Economic Prospects report released on January 4, revised downwards the country’s 2021 growth forecast to 1.1 per cent from the 1.7 per cent it had projected in June last year.

The bank said at the time that it cut Nigeria’s growth forecast for this year by 0.6 per cent because it expects economic activity in the country to be “dampened by low oil prices, falling public investment due to weak government revenues, constrained private investment due to firm failures and subdued foreign investor confidence.”

However, the downgrade of the country’s 2021 growth forecast by the World Bank was quickly overlooked when, in February, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released a report showing that Nigeria’s economy exited COVID-19- induced recession in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The report said Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.11 per cent in the three months of October to December 2020. In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the nation’s economy had slipped into recession in the third quarter of 2020 with a decline of 3.6 per cent, having contracted 6.1 per cent in the second quarter, leading to Nigeria’s second recession in five years.

Significantly, the NBS report showed that for the full year 2020, the economy contracted 1.92 per cent, better than the World Bank’s 4.1 per cent projection.

IMF raises growth forecast

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its April World Economic Outlook (WEO), also confirmed that the country’s economy was on the recovery path when it revised upward its Nigeria’s 2021 GDP growth forecast to 2.5 per cent from the 1.5 per cent it projected in January.

Indeed, following the NBS’ release of data showing that the nation’s GDP increased by 0.51 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 and 5.01 per cent in Q2, both IMF and World Bank, in October, raised their 2021 GDP growth forecasts for Nigeria to 2.6 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively.

Last month, NBS published its latest GDP data, showing that the nation’s economy grew by 4.03 per cent in the third quarter of 2021. In his opening remarks at the 2021 Annual Bankers’ Committee Retreat held in Lagos a fortnight ago, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, cited the four consecutive quarters of growth recorded by the economy as proof that the apex bank’s policies are yielding results.

He emphasised that even as CBN focuses on its core mandate of ensuring price stability, it will sustain its use of “extraordinary measures” to help accelerate economic recovery.

He said: “On the back of this recovery, CBN remains focused on strengthening the fundamentals of the Nigerian economy by using mostly innovative and sometimes extraordinary measures to diversify the economy, boost domestic productivity and reduce our import dependence.

“Though the economy is recovering, growth remains fragile, below potential. As a result, continued implementation of efforts to boost credit to productive sectors is required to sustain the recovery, quicken growth and improve the livelihood of Nigerians.

“With population growth at about 2.7 per cent annually, it is important that we continue to deploy measures that will enable our economy to attain faster and balanced growth rates of over five per cent on an annual basis.”

100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP)

As Emefiele noted in his speech, one of such measures is the 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP) that was recently launched by CBN to stimulate investments in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector with the core objective of reversing the nation’s over reliance on imports.

In its guidelines for the policy, CBN stated that “quarterly, starting from 1st November 2021, the initiative shall select 100 private sector companies with projects that have potential to significantly increase domestic production and productivity, reduce imports, increase non-oil exports and overall improvements in the foreign exchange generating capacity of the Nigerian economy.

“The initiative, which shall be bank-led, will be rolled over every 100 days (that is, quarterly) with new set of companies selected for financing under the initiative.

The initiative shall be implemented in collaboration with relevant stakeholders with focus on micro and macroeconomic impacts, in terms of contribution to GDP and exports, sustainable jobs created, local content development, production output, and capacity utilisation and integration into the global value chain.”

Forex markets

As analysts have pointed out, the 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP) is in line with CBN’s efforts to reduce pressure on the external reserves given that as in previous years, 2021 also saw the apex bank taking radical measures to try to ensure exchange rate stability.

After introducing a series of such measures, including its “Naira 4 Dollar” scheme, which requires all deposit money banks (DMBs) and international money transfer operators (IMTO) to pay recipients of diaspora remittances N5 for every $1 received as remittance inflow, CBN, on July 27, announced that it would no longer sell forex to Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators.

Announcing the decision at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held in July, CBN Governor, Emefiele, explained that the BDCs had defeated their purpose of existence to provide forex to retail users, but instead, had become wholesale and illegal dealers, thereby becoming a conduit for illicit forex flows and graft.

“We are concerned that BDCs have allowed themselves to be used for graft,” Emefiele said. The apex bank boss said that DMBs would be adequately supplied forex to sell to end users for needs such as Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), Business Travel Allowance (BTA) and other invisibles.

The development, however, resulted in naira plunging to a record low of N575 per dollar at the parallel market. With speculators raising bets that the local currency could crash to N600/$1, Emefiele accused abokiFX.com (a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos) of engaging in forex manipulation and threatened that CBN would track the owner of the website and stop the firm’s operations. Analysts note that with Emefiele’s threat forcing abokiFX. com to stop publishing parallel

market

rates, naira, while still struggling at the parallel market, has not dropped to N600 per dollar in that segment of the forex market as was widely predicted a few months ago.

eNaira launch

Although developments in the FX market were some of the biggest news stories in 2021, they were clearly not as important as the launch of CBN’s digital currency, the eNaira, during the year, given the huge impact that experts believe the currency will have on the country’s economy, as well as the fact that it is attracting global attention, as attested to by IMF.

According to the Fund, eNaira is the second Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) that is “fully open to the public, after the Bahamas.” In his address at the official launch of eNaira on October 25, President Muhammadu Buhari had said that the digital currency and its underlying blockchain technology had the potential to increase Nigeria’s GDP by $29 billion over the next 10 years.

According to the president, the digital currency will help increase remittances, foster cross border trade, improve financial inclusion, make monetary policy more effective and enable government to transfer grants directly to citizens eligible for specific welfare programmes.

Specifically, Buhari said: “Aside from the global trend to create Digital Currencies, we believe that there are Nigeriaspecific benefits that cut across different sectors of and concerns of the economy.

The use of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) can help move many more people and businesses from the informal into the formal sector, thereby increasing the tax base of the country.

“Alongside digital innovations, CBDCs can foster economic growth through better economic activities. Indeed, some estimates indicate that the adoption of CBDC and its underlying technology called blockchain can increase Nigeria’s GDP by $29 billion over the next 10 years.”

Similarly, commenting on eNaira adoption rate in his address at the 56th Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s (CIBN) Annual Bankers Dinner held late last month, CBN Governor, Emefiele, disclosed that in less than four weeks after it was launched, the eNaira app witnessed almost 600,000 downloads.

He said: “In less than four weeks since its launch, almost 600,000 downloads of the e-Naira application have taken place. Efforts are on-going to encourage faster adoption of e-Naira by Nigerians who do not have smartphones.

“The support of the financial industry will be critical in the ongoing deployment of e-Naira and efforts are on-going to encourage continued partnership between CBN and stakeholders in the financial industry.”

The CBN governor noted that building a robust payment system that would provide cheap, efficient, and faster means of conducting payments for most Nigerians had always been the focus of the apex bank.

International Financial Centre

Emefiele also announced at the event that CBN would establish an International Financial Centre (IFC) at the Eko Atlantic City by the second quarter of 2022, noting that the proposed centre, which would serve as a gateway for funds and investments into the country, would be driven by technology and payment system infrastructure.

The CBN governor, who identified lack of access to large pools of cheap investment capital as a major constraint to supporting growth in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy, said that IFC will seek to address this challenge.

He stated: “Today, over $100 trillion is held by institutional investors in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries, most of it invested in lowyielding assets relative to high-yielding opportunities in Nigeria.

“Working to tap into this pool of funds will require the set-up of an investment framework that offers comfort and security to investors seeking to invest in critical sectors of our economy.

“In this regard, the Central Bank of Nigeria is working to set up an International Financial Center at the Eko Atlantic City in Lagos that will serve as a hub for attracting domestic and external capital which is needed to strengthen our post-COVID economy.

“The International Finance Center, when fully operational in the second quarter of 2022, will help to position Nigeria as a key destination for investment in Africa.’’

Conclusion

Given that Emefiele had already indicated that CBN would, in addition to focusing on its core mandate of tackling inflation, continue to implement measures that will boost economic growth, analysts do not expect a significant change in the apex bank’s policies in 2022.

