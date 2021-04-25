Economy in perpetual recession, challenged since 2015 –Utomi, Teriba

• MAN, LCCI lament poor state of economy

• Cost of production jumps, as unsold inventory increase

As price of goods and basic necessities continue to rise daily in the Nigerian markets, after food inflation rose to 23.7 per cent month-on-month in February and inflation reached a four year peak of 18.7 per cent, economists and industry players in the country have said that the marginal growth the economy recorded did not in any way show that the economy is out of danger.

That was even as the country was said to have exited recession by recording 0.11 per cent growth in the fourth quarter of 2020. Some of those who spoke with Sunday Telegraph stated that the said growth was no growth, adding that Nigerian economy has remained challenged and in perpetual recession since 2015 and never recorded any growth in per capita terms over that period as the population growth rate has remained higher than the growth recorded over the period. Speaking, Chief Executive Officer of Economic Associates, Dr Ayo Teriba, said, “The issue of the economy exiting recession in Q4 2020 is an issue that must be taken with a pinch of salt. I prefer to err on the side of caution. By May, the figure of the Q1 2021 will be out and expect it will be in the negative because there was second wave of Covid-19 in the quarter, though the government didn’t shut down the economy as it did in second and third quarter of 2020. But there was restriction of its workers which affected productivity.” According to him, the economy is in a very dire situation and needs urgent intervention by the government to put it back on the path of growth. He said governments around the world intervene from time to time in their economy to stimulate productivity.

Nigeria has been in perpetual recession since 2015

According to Teriba, Nigeria has not recorded any growth in per capita terms since 2015, arguing that there is nothing to celebrate about the reported exiting of recession in Q4 2020. He stated that 0.11 growth in technical terms was no growth.

“Since 2015, Nigeria has not had real growth in per capita terms. The economy has never grown more than the population growth rate. So, what has been growth is the poverty rate and more and more people in the poverty bracket.” Teriba also said that it was ridiculous that some people insinuated that the economy exited recession in Q4 2020, indicating successes in policy implementation. “I won’t celebrate 0.11 per cent. What I will celebrate is 3 per cent or 4 per cent. In real terms, Nigeria has not recorded any growth. What the 0.11 per cent growth indicates is that the economy is not growing. It is not declining,” he said.

Also speaking, Professor of Political economy and management expert, Pat Utomi, said that the economy has been challenged and never been out of danger since 2015. According to him, the key elements that have kept the economy down is insecurity which reduced agricultural produce for raw materials and food. There are also problems of transportation and power.

“We established plantain processing plant that could get raw materials to sustain manufacturing. It depended on all season plantain farms in Delta and Edo states. Some of the farmers have been killed.

Therefore, those alive are afraid to go to the farm. Our experience is an insight into the economy. Manufacturing is struggling due to lack of raw materials while manufactured goods are not bought because of low disposable income among the populace.” He also said that GDP growth was more of a technical thing that it does describe when the economy is or out of danger.

He said the main challenge confronting the country was its inability to diversify the economy away from oil, which according to him, in the next 15 years will become less important as a source of energy. He also said that there was need to worry about the growing fiscal deficit, especially the Central Bank of Nigeria financing of the deficit. “It is characterized as inflation tax by a school of thought in economic literature,” he added.

Cost of product rise, inventory unsold

The President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansur Ahmed, said the nation’s manufacturing sector could not sell its products in the first quarter of 2021 as cost of products jumped due to fall in the value of the naira and scarcity of foreign exchange. He told Sunday Telegraph that aggregate Manufacturers CEOs Confidence Index (MCCI) showed that the confidence oscillated under the 50 neutral points: 44.4 points in Q1; 40.2 points in Q2: 43.3 points in Q3; and then 42.06 in Q4 2020, noting that the trend is a strong indication of manufacturers’ lack of confidence in the economy in 2020. “By the time the Q1 2021 report is out, it will be in the negative as the country was hit by the second wave of Covid-19 in the quarter, which caused disruptions of economic activities.

There was also the ban of food from the north. Though there were no shutdowns, the government restricted its workers.” Ahmed said significant among the challenges faced by manufacturers were difficulty in accessing foreign exchange (forex) to procure raw materials not locally available; high cost of electricity/power; and high cost of transportation.

Others are low demand for commodities; difficulty in accessing funds; regulatory issues from numerous regulatory agencies; poor port administration and unavailability of raw materials; policy somersaults, but to mention a few. He noted that the implication of these challenges was that growth and development of the manufacturing sector was impeded, thereby affecting the attainment of the sector’s full potential for massive job and wealth creation.

He, however, commended the government on the decision to reopen the land borders for ease of trade engagements, particularly under the implementation phase of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). He said the trade pact has the potential to build Africa’s capacity to manufacture and change the narrative of African economy and give Africa a stronger voice and positioning in the global economy.

“More so, I am confident that there will be a tremendous opportunity for growth and development for each and every one if the countries that signed this agreement are willing to come together to make it a success. But this cannot come without challenges,” he added.

Government must address supply side challenges-LCCI

According to the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), there is urgent need for the Federal Government to address issues affecting the supply side of the Nigerian economy to deal with the rising inflation. Dr Muda Yusuf, Director-General, LCCI in a telephone interview, disclosed that the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on the inflation in March 2021 captures the very sad predicament the Nigerian economy is, saying the April report can’t see any improvement. He disclosed that the supply-side constraints including forex illiquidity, transport and logistics cost, currency depreciation, agriculture- related insecurity and others were the driving forces of the rising inflation.

He said: “The March headline inflation of 18.17 per cent is the highest in four years and more worrisome is that food inflation has accelerated to 23 per cent. The major issues are cost and output related. It is not in all cases that high production and operating costs can be passed on to the consumers.

“The implication is that producers are also taking a hit and this is more severe where a product or service is faced with high demand elasticity. Tackling inflation requires urgent government intervention to address the challenges bedevilling the supply side of the economy,” he said.

