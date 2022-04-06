Economy needs right financial, fiscal policy interventions –FIRS boss

 CIS unveils Academy

The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Muhammad Nami, has said that with the prevailing challenges in the country, the economy required right financial and fiscal policy interventions. Nami, who disclosed this during the inauguration of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers’ Academy,

explained that the establishment of the Academy came at the right time. He noted that the CIS Academy would be the frontier of knowledge, skills and competence needed at this cruel time to cope with the increasing digital revolution and competitiveness in the business landscape. He predicted that the Academy would improve the performance of the Nigerian economy.

According to him, it is expected that the CIS Academy will set and maintain high standards, for capacity development not only for practitioners in the investment and securitas market in Nigeria but for all workforces in the financial public sector of our economy.

The Academy is expectef to deliver high standard structured professional and post-graduate training for capital market operators, investors and the general public. In his goodwill message, the Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Yuguda Lamido, who was represented by the Director, Lagos Zonal office of the Commission Mrs. Hafsat Rufai, commended the management of CIS for the establishment of the Academy.

According to him, since its establishment in 1990, the CIS has been an important contributor to the development of the Nigerian capital market with giant stride in building and maintaining its pride of place, providing trainings and certifications for Securities and Investment professionals in the market and the financial services sector.

“Today’s event, yet marks another important milestone in the institute‘s drive to reposition itself to more effectively and efficiently meet the knowledge and competences needs of current and old-age finance professionals, including members and non-members of the Institute,” he sai

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...