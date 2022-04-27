Economy: OPS voices concerns over FG’s shift to politicking

Following series of political activities that have dominated the environment in the last few weeks, the organised private sector has restated concerns over the development as it is shifting commitment away from the economy. According to the body, the situation will have adverse effects on the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP)’s performance in the second quarter (Q2) of this year. OPS emphasised that the situation of the country’s economy was getting worse for investors as Nigerian businesses are gradually facing more challenges this second quarter. According to a former President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Babatunde Ruwase, it is very unfortunate that attention is no longer being given to the country’s economy since government’s attention is now focused on politicking towards the forthcoming general election.

Ruwase, in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said government was already shifting focus to political campaigns at the detriment of economic management, adding that many Nigerian businesses would face business disruptions in Q2. According to him, Nigerian businesses should position themselves for the best and expect the worst containments in business disruptions in Q2.

He pointed out that anytime election was approach-ing in the country, government tend to embrace politics and abandon the economy. On the Q2 GDP performance, Ruwase said: “With the fears that government is already shifting focus to political campaigns at the detriment of economic management, things will suffer in the country in Q2. “You know, it’s not the first time. The politicians are the ones holding the knife and at the same time holding the yam, so, what can you do? “People just have to position themselves. If you are a businessman, then hope for the best and expect the worst in the second quarter.

“There is nothing anybody can do since they are already in political campaigns and about to conduct their national convention as a party. “Do you want to stop the politicians from campaigning? No? So, we have lived through this before; we are going to live through it again.

It’s very unfortunate that this is happening and allowing our economy to suffer in all ramifications.” In his own submission, the President of LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, admitted that Q2 was already showing challenges and hard times for the Nigerian business community over government’s technical abandonment of the economy for politics, including tackling the high rate of insecurity in the country. Olawale-Cole explained that it was the collective responsibility of OPS to engage with government in creating an enabling investment environment for the advancement of the Nigerian economy and the good of all investors and economic players. “However, to achieve this, our policies and regulations must foster business competitiveness at national, sub-regional, continental, and global levels. The environment must support businesses, preserve investments and create job opportunities. “Genuine commitment to implementing key reforms would not only stimulate output growth, but would also put the nation on the path of macroeconomic stability over the medium term,” the LCCI president stressed.

