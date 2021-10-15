Economy: Osibajo hails private sector on recovery

The Vice-President Yemi Osibajo, has commended the coalition of financial and professional services players in Nigeria for coming up with an initiative to rescue the nation’s economy. He gave the commendation yesterday at the launch of EnterpriseNGR, an advocacy group that seeks to transform Nigeria into Africa’s foremost centre for financial services. Speaking at the virtual launch of the initiative, Osibajo said EnterpriseNGR, “as a united and powerful voice of Nigeri-an business community, is a game-changer that will champion the development and transformation of Nigeria economy.”

According to the VP, government will give all the needed supports to ensure that the private sector- led initiative achieves its goals. Founded by some of Nigeria’s leading financial and professional services players, the independent, member-led policy and advocacy group is the first of its kind in Nigeria and was established to promote and advocate for members of the country’s Financial and Professional Services (FPS) sector.

Like this: Like Loading...