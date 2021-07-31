Economy records marginal growth as banks’ lending rises

Banks credit to the economy has recorded a significant leap in the last two years. Data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) puts aggregate credit to the economy as at end of May 2021 at N24.23trillion.

It was an increase of N1.55trillion year-to-date compared to N22.68trillion at end of December 2020. Contrary to events in the previous years, banks are giving out more loans to the Real Sector of the economy as loans to the sector increased by N1.29 trillion in the first quarter of 2021 to stand at N31.44 trillion based on figures obtained from the Apex bank.

But Analysts are worried that are no tangible evidences to show that the economy is getting better due to increased lending from banks to businesses. Gross Domestic Production (GDP) which measures the level of economic productivity and growth, as at end of first quarter in 2021, stood at 0.54 percent, which Analysts described as tepid growth.

Report of the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey published by the CBN for the period ended December 2020 showed that the manufacturing sector of the economy is not faring well in spite of increased lending from banks to the productive sector.

The Manufacturing PMI in the month of December stood at 49.6 index points, indicating a contraction from the expansionary level recorded in the month of November 2020.

Of the 14 surveyed subsectors, 4 subsectors reported expansion (above 50% threshold) in the review month in the following order: Transportation equipment, Non-metallic mineral products, Paper products and Food, beverage & tobacco products.

Textile, apparel, leather & footwear subsector remained stationary while the remaining 9 subsectors reported contractions in the following order: Primary metal, Petroleum & coal products; Cement, Electrical equipment, Fabricated metal products, Printing & related support activities, Plastics & rubber products; Chemical &pharmaceutical products and Furniture & related products. Chief Executive Officer of Sofunix Investment and Communications, Sola Oni, attributed the mismatch to the poor operating environment for businesses in the country.

He noted that no business would thrive in the midst of poor infrastructure and insecurity coupled with the menace of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The extent to which the private sector investment can grow depends on the nature and character of the operating environment. Covid-19 pandemic has impacted negatively in most sectors of the economy.

At the moment, Private Sector operators are contending with devaluation of the Naira, forex scarcity, energy problem, weak infrastructure and negative return on investment among others,” Oni disclosed.

He explained that manufacturers are operating below installed capacity with lack of access to raw materials and their products are not competitive because of influx of adulterated products and imported ones and weak purchasing power of consumers among others.

“Under this inclement operating environment, it becomes difficult for them to operate optimally with attendant effects on their bottom-line.”

