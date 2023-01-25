Economy’ll get commanding hand under me –Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to rescue Nigerians from poverty, hunger, disunity, unemployment and insecurity if elected. The former vice president said his blueprint as encapsulated in his ‘My Covenant with Nigerians’ contains his economic, education, agriculture, health, infrastructure, job creation – youth and women empowerment programmes for the growth and development of Nigeria. This was as the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South South Zone, led by the Zone ‘B’ Coordinator, Comrade King Tamaraprie, promised that 8.7 million students would vote for the PDP.

He said Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who is Atiku’s running mate, made the association happy by sustaining tertiary education in his state during the ASUU strike. Meanwhile, Atiku, supported by Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa) and Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom) as well as former Delta State Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan decried economic failure, poverty, hunger and terrorism under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, promising that the PDP would apply its magic wand. He said: “We are in Delta State to show appreciation. In all my political career, Delta has never failed me.

I shall not betray the trust Delta state, the South South and the entire Niger Delta, reposed in me. “It is in my policy document, education will not suffer under me as it decayed under the APC. The APC government disunited Nigeria in all respects, hence the PDP’s desire to restructure Nigeria and secure it. The economy will have a commanding hand under me. For God’s sake why will you reward the APC with another eight years of failure?” According to him, the PDP created the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Amnesty Programme and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...