Ecosystem: Ebonyi Varsity begins tree planting

Ebonyi State University (EBSU) in conjunction with an organisation, Ike- Elechi Ogba Foundation (IEOF), has embarked on tree planting to ensure the Ecosystem in the university was not depleted. Speakingduringtheevent, theViceChancellorof theuniversity, Prof. Chigozie Ogbu, expressed joy over the initiative, noting that the project would bring many benefits to the university especially in promotinghersereneenvironment and economic potency. Ogbu, who was represented by the Deputy Vice- Chancellor Academics, Prof Eugene Nweke further appreciated the programs of the Eco-Friendly Initiative team in the university, particularly the Faculty of the Management Sciences of the university, and urged them to sustain the tempo. He recalled the University started the program with the Faculty of Education, adding that the institution had planted over 2000 trees. Ogbu, while speaking on the risks associated with tree planting, noted that the financial benefit, among other gains, can never be overemphasized.

