Ecosystem restoration: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Urban Regeneration Gardens at Ajah

Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed plans to embark on a four-year redevelopment plan with massive tree planting, along thr Lagos-Epe and Badagry expressways, aimed at ensuring resilient and sustainable environment in the state.
Speaking during the commissioning of Urban Regeneration Gardens, along Abraham Adesanya Housing Estate, Lekki Expressway, Ajah, as part of activities marking the 2021 World Environment Day, Sanwo-Olu also said that his administration will begin planting of 500 trees along the corridor.
The theme of 2021 edition, “Ecosystem Restoration,” creating a good relationship with nature, marked the official launch of the UN ‘Decade of Action’ on ecosystem restoration, a 10 year 2021-2030 push to halt and reverse the decline of the natural world.
Speaking through the state’s Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, Sanwo-Olu noted that Lagos had witnessed tremendous social and economic development which had also brought negative impacts on the environment.
He said: “These negative impacts have chopped down forest, plowed the grasslands, slaughtered wildlife, filled in wetlands and polluted air and water.
“The causes of degradation are many and can have impact at different scales. However, these impacts have pushed the ecosystem to the breaking point.
“Ecosystem can be restored by growingorevdiverse crops, including trees. These steps can rebuild carbon stores in soils, making them more fertile so the growing population can be fed.”
Sanwo-Olu, however, stressed that in ensuring a safe, resilient and sustainable Lagos: “There is the need to respond  to the call for action that will last a decade in restoring our ecosystem and  joining the rest of the world to combat the unsustainable consumption of natural resources.”
Also, Special Adviser to the Governor on Drainage and Water Resources, Engr Joe Igbokwe, urged residents to stand against acts capable of degrading the environment.
An Environmentalist, Desmond  Majekodunmi, expressed satisfaction with the complete regeneration of the park.
Dr.Joseph Onoja, of Nigeria  Conservation Foundation, wantspp government to increase enforcement of laws against people who constitute nuisance to the environment.

