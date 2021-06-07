Ecosystem: Sanwo-Olu unveils 4-year redevelopment plan

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed plans to embark on a four-year redevelopment plan with massive tree planting along Lagos-Epe and Badagry Expressway, aimed at ensuring resilient and sustainable environment in the state.

Speaking during the inauguration of Urban Regeneration Gardens, along Abraham Adesanya Housing Estate, Lekki Expressway, Ajah, as part of activities marking the 2021 World Environment Day, Sanwo-Olu said his administration would commence the planting of 500 trees along the corridor.

The theme of the 2021 edition, “Ecosystem Restoration: Creating a good relationship with nature,” marked the official launch of the UN ‘Decade of Action’ on ecosystem restoration, a 10-year 2021-2030 push to halt and reverse the decline of the natural world.

