Business

ECOWAS advocates enabling policy for Africa’s agric devt

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has said that agribusiness development in Nigeria and other countries in Africa requires the provision of an enabling policy, legal and economic environment. The Head of Agriculture Division, ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Ernest Aubee, explained that agriculture in the continent remains one of the most important sectors, saying that the share of agriculture in the continent’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had increased to 19.9 per cent in 2020/2021 from 17.8 per cent in 2019/2020.

He stressed that agribusiness contributed approximately 25 per cent of Africa’s GDP and provided 70 per cent employment, while agriculture-based products accounted for over 50 per cent of all exports from Africa. Aubee noted at an African agribusiness webinar in a paper titled: “Sustainable Agribusiness in Africa,” that increased public and private sector investments on the continent was critical, adding that agribusiness has the potential to drive the socio-economic development of Africa. He said: “Agribusiness refers to the enterprises, industry and field of study of value chains in agriculture and in the bio-economy. It refers to a combination of agriculture and business activities that seek to achieve specific objectives of profitability efficiency and effectiveness and embrace the value chain concept of agriculture from production to consumption.

“However, challenges are access to finance for smallHolder farmers; poor infrastructure from farms to markets, (processing, packaging and markets), inadequate transport networks (road, sea, air), limited agricultural technologies, availability of relevant macro and sectoral policies and regulations to drive the sector; lack of commitment to investments in agriculture in accordance with SDG, AU Agenda 2063/Malabo Declaration, ECOWAP etc. “Also, there is limited local private sector engagements and education and modernisation of agribusiness in Africa.” He recommended building human capacities in the agribusiness value chain with emphasis on women, youths and the poor.

Also, Aubee pointed out the need for promotion of value addition to agricultural commodities as well as investment in rural infrastructure, while creating crop processing zones not just for export crops but also for food crops. He said: “The continent has 1,119 million hectares of agricultural land which constitutes 40per cent of the continent’s land area. Irrigated area stands at 13 million hectares, representing six per cent of cultivated area, hence investments in agribusiness are key to ending poverty, improving livelihoods, revitalising national economies from post-COVID-19 and cushioning the impact of Russia/Ukraine war on the continent. The ECOWAS official described AfCFTA as a singular opportunity for food security, trade and development, urging for improved energy access for producers, processors and marketers while promoting climate smart and nutrition sensitive agriculture in Africa to enhance trading on the continent.” Aubee called for the promotion of effective and innovative financing across Africa and up-scaling of agribusiness best practices in the rice value chain in Nigeria and Mali as well as cashew in Cote D’Ívoire and Guinea Bissau.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

UPDC reports N1.18bn loss in 9 months

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

UPDC Plc has reported a loss after tax of N1.181 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, from a loss of N3.260 billion posted in 2020. According to the ninemonth unaudited report obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), loss before tax was N1.044 billion from N3.197 billion in 2020. However, revenue for […]
Business

WorldRemit launches USD bank transfers to Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

WorldRemit, a cross-border digital payments service, has launched a service for customers in Nigeria to receive international transfers in their bank accounts in USD ahead of the Christmas celebrations.   The firm in a statement noted that the initiative further demonstrates it’s ongoing commitment to offering customers easy and convenient ways to send and receive […]
Business

Nigeria offers support as NIMET graduates Gambia trainees

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare

● WMO tasks member-states to close gaps   The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), has lent its support to Gambia and other nations desirous of meteorological services as the agency has helped to train meteorologists from the West African nation.   This is part of the strategy by Nigeria to further strengthen […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica