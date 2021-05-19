Business

ECOWAS Bank mobilises $200m for governments, businesses

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development, at the weekend, announced that it had mobilised over $200 million to finance governments and private sector companies in West Africa. The Vice President of Finance and Corporate Services at the bank, Dr. Mabouba Diagne, disclosed this while speaking at the International Conference on the West African Food Security Storage System, held in Ghana. He said: “EBID has mobilised more than $200 million; hence I’m calling on all private sector corporations and partners to come with their business plans for support.

We have the money and I am calling on governments with very efficient plans to come to us for financing.” The conference was based on the theme, “West African Food Security Storage System towards a Multilateral Partnership.” Speaking at the event, Ghana’s Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Akoto, urged his fellow ministers in the sub region to do everything possible to tackle hunger.

“I wish to encourage all member states to fulfill commitments towards the consolidation and strengthening of this laudable project, mindful of the fact that the number of the population that will go hungry will keep on increasing exponentially with time,” he stated. World Bank representative to West Africa, Amadou Ba, revealed that the Bretton Wood institution is putting measures in place to commence a project to help address hunger on the continent. “The World Bank is preparing a flagship project in the area of food security but we’re still waiting for the approval of the project. This system resilience will provide specific support for the operationalisation of food security reserves,” he disclosed. Mawuli Benson, CEO of Glofert Limited – an agriculture chemical manufacturer, also pledged on behalf of the private sector to support the elimination of hunger in West Africa. “The private sector is key to achieving the goals that we’ve set for ourselves in ensuring food security. We have donor agencies that are ready to support. I pledge on behalf of the sector that we will support in any area that we can to ensure that these goals are achieved,” he said.

Our Reporters

