ECOWAS Court awards N20m to death row inmates

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice has awarded the sum of N10 million in damages each to a man believed to be the oldest death row inmate in Nigeria, Abu Dennis Uluebeka and Mary Bahago over rights violation. The three member panel with Justice Januaria Tavares Silva Moreira Costa (Cape Verde) as the Judge Rapporteur, held that the applicants were subjected to torture while in detention which violates Article 5 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights and sections 17(2) and 36(6) of the Nigerian Constitution 1999.

The justices however ruled that the applicants failed to prove the relief by that their medical needs were neglected by the Federal Government. Uluebeka, 90, spent 17 years in Lagos Custodial Centre after he was convicted of murder in 2003. He was released by the Amnesty Committee prerogative of mercy of the Federal Government in 2019 on grounds of illheath.

He however returned to the regional court demanding the sum ofN50 million reparation over the long years of imprisonment under what he termed cruel, degrading and inhuman condition among others. For her part, Bahago, 50, has spent 20 years in Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger State, following her conviction for murder, which resulted from a fight. The Amnesty Committee commuted her death sentence to life imprisonment. The applications were filed on their behalf by the Centre for Peace and Conflict Management in Africa

