ECOWAS-EU, LITE-AFRICA graduate 68 trainees in small arms action project

The European Union and Economic Communities of West Africa in conjunction with the Leadership Initiative for Transformation and Empowerment (LITE-Africa) and the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM) have graduated 68 trainees in the second batch of the EU-ECOWAS Small Arms Action Project, held in Enugu. Dr. Joseph Bisina, Executive Director, LITE-AFRICA, who spoke on behalf of the EU-ECOWAS during the programme, said EU and ECOWAS funded the Small Arms and Light Weapon (SALW) Action aimed at equipping repentant youths with their chosen and desired skills for personal and economic growth.

While congratulating the graduating students, Bisina urged them to make good use of the opportunity and continue to make good choices in life. He said the next phase will be to set them all up by providing them with starter pack, but added that their start-up will not be automatic as character, behaviour, and attitude will determine largely who will benefit from the next stage.

“In a bid to promote peace, reduce armed conflicts, and small arms proliferation in the region, the Leadership Initiative for Transformation and Empowerment (LITE-Africa) and the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM) with support from the European Union (EU), and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is working to strengthen efforts aimed at preventing the further proliferation and trafficking of illicit small arms and light weapons (SALW) in Nigeria,” he said.

