News

ECOWAS freezes financial assets of Guinea junta

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as Nigeria insists on short transition

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has resolved to freeze the financial assets of the members of the military junta in Guinea.

This was disclosed Friday in a release by a Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity in the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande.

According to him, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the Extraordinary Summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS member states on the political situation in the Republics of Guinea and Mali held in Accra, Ghana on Thursday, urged the leaders to insist on a short transition programme that would usher in a new civilian government in Guinea.

In a communique issued at the end of the extraordinary summit, ECOWAS leaders also resolved to place a travel ban on the junta while also demanding return of Guinea to constitutional rule within six months.

It would be recalled that at the last summit of ECOWAS leaders which held virtually on September 8, Nigeria, also represented by Osinbajo, condemned the coup de‘tat in Guinea, calling for an unconditional release of President Alpha Conde, and for stringent measures on Guinea’s military junta.

Speaking at the Accra summit, Osinbajo restated Nigeria’s position, urging for the unconditional release of President Condé and calling for more pressure to be put on the country’s military leaders to return the nation to democratic rule.

He said: “It is also important that ECOWAS should simply insist that there should be an immediate return to civil rule.”

Calling for more stringent measures to be taken by the sub-regional body, Osinbajo said: “We must make sure that sanctions by ECOWAS achieve the intended objectives.”

He restated the call to engage global bodies and Africa’s development partners in taking steps to prevent such unconstitutional change of government in countries on the continent.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Pastors becoming endangered species under Buhari – CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…declares seven-day global fast, prayers The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the ugly trend where Pastors in the country were fast becoming an endangered species under his government. The Christian body urged the President to, without delay, deploy military and police interventions to rescue Rev Popoola David […]
News Top Stories

2021 budget proposal contravenes Fiscal Responsibility Act –Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar yesterday said the 2021 budget proposal presented before the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday contravened the 2007 Fiscal Responsibility Act. Atiku in a statement noted that part II, section 12(1) of the Act states that aggregate expenditure and the aggregate amount appropriated by the National Assembly for each […]
News

Oil set for 20% drop in 2020 as lockdowns weigh

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Global crude oil markets have lost about a fifth of their value in 2020 as strict coronavirus lockdowns paralyzed much of the global economy, but prices have rebounded strongly from their lows as governments rolled out more stimulus. On Thursday, the last trading day of 2020, Brent was trading down 18 cents, or 0.4 per […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica