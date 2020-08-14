ECOWAS gives sheep kits, cattle feed to households in Kebbi

As part of its drive to empower the region’s vulnerable groups and directly impact the livelihood of the rural poor in the region, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food (ARAA), handed over sheep kits and cattle feed to households in Kebbi State of Nigeria.

The kit made up of one male and two female breeding group per household, complemented by certified animal feed, are meant to improve livelihoods at the community levels making use of good neighbourliness assistance scheme known in Fulfulde as Nanganaye.

The ECOWAS Commissioner for Agriculture, Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Sekou Sangare, said that the livestock sector holds the potential to food security, nutrition, wealth creation, improved livelihoods and poverty reduction. According to him, ECOWAS has within the context of reducing poverty and food insecurity, conducted a number of interventions for the benefit of Nigerian populations through the implementation of intervention projects which include the Programme of Support for Food and Nutritional Security in West Africa (PASANAO), Social Food Safety Net Project in West Africa, the Livestock and Meat Commercialization Project in West Africa.

The Kebbi State Commissioner for Animal Health, Hon Aminu Garba Dandiga pledged increased cooperation of the people to ensure more beneficiaries are reached. The President of the APESS CNC, Nigeria Dr. Buba Jalo Sunkani as well as the Association’s Regional Chairman Dr. Usman Shehu Umar appealed to the beneficiaries to manage the donations such that within the next 15 months, they will deliver and engender a re-directed effort towards supporting other households where malnutrition is prevalent.

