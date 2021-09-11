News

ECOWAS: Guinea’s ousted president ‘in good health’

Guinea’s ousted President Alpha Condé is in good health, leaders of the West African regional bloc ECOWAS say.

Its envoys visited Condé, who was detained in a military coup in Guinea last Sunday, reports the BBC.

They also met the leaders of the coup, including its figurehead Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya.

“President Alpha Condé is well,” ECOWAS President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou said after meeting the 83-year-old in the coup leaders’ headquarters.

Both ECOWAS and the African Union have suspended Guinea, calling for a return to constitutional order and for Condé to be freed.

The new military leaders have pledged to install a transitional government but have not said how or when it will happen.

They accused Condé of rampant corruption and human rights abuses.

He became increasingly unpopular after he changed the constitution so he could stand for a third term as president.

