ECOWAS observers task Nigerians on credible election

As Nigerians go to the poll today to cast their ballots for a new President and members of National Assembly, leaders of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) Observer Mission to Nigeria has charged them on peaceful and credible election, noting that Nigeria’s election remains a guide to other countries in the region, stressing that the country cannot afford to fail as others are looking forward to it for direction and guidance. ECOWAS, while insisting that the 2023 general elections in Nigeria should set the pace for other countries to follow in West Africa, further noted that the elections must reflect the will of the people as practiced in all democracies. The mission, led by former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Koroma, stated this at a meeting with ECOWAS observers in Abuja. Koroma, while acknowledging that election observation is never an easy responsibility, noted that the process of an election and the election result were major challenges in the electoral process. The former Sierra Leone’s President said that the ECOWAS 250 observers to Nigeria are not ex

pected to dictate electoral proceedings, noting this is the most competitive election so far in the country and urged the observers to abide by the principles of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He explained that: “Our presence in Nigeria is, therefore, more than significant. It is, first and foremost, a legal obligation in applying the provisions of the protocol on democracy and good governance. Our role is to observe whether the conduct, organisation, and holding of the 25th February 2023 presidential elections comply with the standards set out in the above-mentioned protocol. “The elections that will take place in the next two days are crucial, not only for the brotherly people of Nigeria but for the entire ECOWAS sub-region. The campaign process has been carried out without much incident. However, the forthcoming phases, namely voting, counting, and the proclamation of results, are the most decisive. What will happen on 25th February 2023 (Today) is of the utmost importance for the Nigerian citizens, but also for all of us West African citizens. “For that reason, the ECOWAS authorities are keeping a very close eye on these elections. They call

for

r the highest sense of responsibility from all stakeholders involved in these elections, starting with the political parties, the state authorities, the civil society stakeholders, and the entire citizens. “We would have also succeeded in ensuring that what comes out of this election will set the pace for the elections to come. We have two other elections in Sierra Leone and Liberia. Next year, we have critical elections. When what happens has reflected the will of the people, I am sure other countries coming after Nigeria will toll the line.” In his remarks, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, appreciated the importance of Nigeria to West Africa, stating that the outcome of the elections will affect West Africa and the world as a whole. Touray noted that most foreign observers deployed to observe the elections in Nigeria depend on the observations and recommendations of ECOWAS Observers, adding that its observers must report nothing but the truth. He said: “Ahead of your deployment to your stations, you have been selected on integrity, competence, and your zeal for democracy to thrive in Africa. “When asked how I sense the direction of these elections, I see good elections in Nigeria that will reflect the will of Nigerians. “We have deployed the largest observers. Most of the observer groups depend on what ECOWAS says or reports. Therefore, your mission is important to ECOWAS and the world. “Report the truth and nothing but the truth. Do away with fake news. ECOWAS observers must show that

