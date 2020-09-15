News

ECOWAS: Osinbajo departs Nigeria for Ghana

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), will leave Abuja, the nation’s capital Tuesday morning for Accra, Ghana to attend an Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the situation in Mali.
Prof. Osinbajo, who is representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the summit, will join other leaders in the sub-region to discuss the political crisis in Mali and the security situation in the sub-region at large.
A statement issued on Tuesday by his Spokesman, Laolu Akande, said the Accra meeting will form part of several efforts by leaders in the sub-region to resolve Mali’s political crisis.
While in Accra, the statement said the Vice President will also meet with representatives of the Nigerian community in Ghana to discuss issues bordering on their wellbeing in the West African country.
Accompanying the Vice President is the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb Zubairu Dada.
Prof Osinbajo is expected back in Abuja later Tuesday at the end of his engagements in Ghana.

