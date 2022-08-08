ECOWAS probes alleged recruitment scandal, suspend exercise

Following allegations of malpractices in the recruitment of staff at the ECOWAS Parliament, the Speaker of the regional body, Hon. Sidie Tunis has ordered for the immediate suspension of the ongoing exercise.

Consequently, the Speaker has appointed an eight-man committee headed by Nigerian Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume to investigate the alleged malpractices in the recruitment process.

The directive was contained in a statement issued by the parliament’s Communications Division.

Recall that the Nigerian delegation led by deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, who is also the first Deputy Speaker at the parliament, had last week protested that Nigeria was being marginalised in the recruitment exercise as the process was skewed against the country’s candidates.

In its protest letter to the Speaker, the Nigerian representation had threatened to withdraw its membership of the parliament if no action was taken to address the alleged anomaly.

The letter was signed by Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase and the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the ECOWAS Commission, Amb. Musa Sani Nuhu.

