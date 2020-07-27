ECOWAS recommends coordinated opening of borders

Governments in West Africa have recommended a three-phased approach to the opening of land and air borders beginning with local internal domestic air and land transport within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The second phase should involve the opening of land and air borders between ECOWAS member states to allow the free movement of goods and persons on the basis of strict application of the proposed guidelines for the harmonization and facilitation of cross-border trade and transport in the ECOWAS region.

This was the outcome of the decision taken on June 17, 2020 by the ECOWAS Ministerial Coordination Committee on Transport, Logistics and Trade.

The Ministerial Coordinating Committee, chaired by Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, made a plea for “strong and de-termined support for the ownership and implementation of the guidelines” once adopted by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

They made the recommendations on the harmonised and gradual reopening of the borders for restoring cross border economic activities, especially for movement of humanitarian personnel, medical supplies and equipment and essential goods in the fight against the COVID- 19.

The recommendations were adopted for submission to the Co-Chairpersons of the ad-hoc Ministerial Committee, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Sirika, and President of the ECOWAS Commission Jean- Claude Kassi Brou, for onward submission to President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, for the subsequent presentation to the Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

The document made available to New Telegraph noted that the ministers discussed and agreed on practical modalities based on the report of the regional experts meeting held virtually on June 8 and June 10, 2020 as well as the draft Guidelines for the Harmonization and Facilitation of Cross Border Trade & Transport in the ECOWAS Region on The Covid-19 Pandemic and Related Post-Recovery Actions.

After their deliberations, which took place on June 12 and June 16, 2020, the ministers recommended a gradual and coordinated opening of land borders and airports of ECOWAS member states based on health data on the evolution of the pandemic and called for the appropriate fiscal measures by governments to support the effective implementation of the guidelines.

According to the meeting’s report, the opening of the borders is to be hinged on the proposed guidelines for the mitigation of health risks and the harmonisation and facilitation of cross-border trade and transport in the ECOWAS region in the context of the fight against the COVID-19, amounting to a coordinated and progressive opening of air, land and maritime borders.

They also held that the reopening had become imperative in view of the need to revive the economies of ECOWAS member countries. Following a review of the evolution of COVID-19 in respective member states, a third phase of opening air and land borders to other countries with low and controlled levels (according to WHO classifications) of COVID- 19 contamination rates they said would be pursued. The ministers further called for accurate information sharing on opening-up measures among Member States in the spirit of solidarity, collective self-reliance and inter-State cooperation through bilateral and multilateral consultations.

They also called for the need to ensure speedy and safer clearance of transit goods at the borders and minimize physical contact in customs, cross-border trade transactions through the rapid deployment of the new ECOWAS Interconnected Goods and Transit Management System popularly termed SIGMAT.

They also urged the provision of such information to private sector actors namely shipping lines, airlines, cross-border transporters and traders, media and civil society while ensuring strong collaboration at borders among control agencies for the establishment of arrangements to control travelers regarding the COVID-19.

Owing to the need to ensure an effective coordination mechanism to follow-up implementation of the guidelines at both national and regional levels, the ministers called for the use of existing state or regional structures and committees responsible for ensuring the proper application of the protocols on free movement on community corridors and borders of national and regional trade, among others.

