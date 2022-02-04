ECOWAS seeks market-driven devt of organic agric

The Head of ECOWAS Commission, Agriculture Division in Nigeria and Chairman of Regional Steering Committee for Ecological Organic Agriculture (EOA) initiative, West Africa, Mr Ernest Aubee, has said strategies are in place to enhance the visibility of organic agriculture in the region. In his presentation on the ‘Benefits of Harmonised Organic Standard in West Africa,’ at the 5th West Africa Organic Conference in Ghana, Aubee said the General Assembly of West Africa Organic Network (WAfrONet) had recommended a harmonised organic standard for West Africa.

He said the development would encourage regional trade and the establishment of the Bio West Africa Fair (regional organic exhibition in West Africa) to benefit organic agriculture on the continent. According to him, the processes involved in having a harmonised organic agriculture standard in West Africa and its benefits for all stakeholders in the region were the subject of the ECOWAS led EOA workshop in 2021.

He said: “This may be the first in the region, and it will lead to the improvement of the economy in West Africa as a result of the trading of organic produce in the region, increase demand for organic agriculture products, as well as its awareness.” Furthermore, Aubee said a harmonised organic standard in West Africa would lead to increased quality control in the organic agricultural sector in the continent. Speaking on the progress of the organic agriculture standard document for West Africa, Aubee said: “Collation of available PGS organic standards in West Africa and a draft of a harmonised standard by a committee appointed during the 5th WAOC in Ghana – May to December 2020, while the first public presentation to stakeholders and review by the GA appointed Constitution Committee was on March 15 to 18, 2021.

“The revision of the 1st draft, based on inputs received during the first public presentation was in May 2021 and the presentation of an update on the process during 6th WAOC November 26, 2021, while the transmission of draft of the harmonised standard and reports to ECOWAS Commission was done for further technical and political actions.” Meanwhile, he said the final version of the ECOWAS-led Harmonised Organic Standard in West Africa is expected to be ready this year.

