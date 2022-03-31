ECOWAS: Stakeholders chart path to seamless cross-border trade

Recently, the menace and bottlenecks facing cross border trade in West Africa (WA) came to the front burner as industry stakeholders converged to discuss and chart a course for crossborder trade in ECOWAS region. TAIWO HASSAN reports

At a workshop organised by the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) and an Accra-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), POS Foundation in Ghana, and supported by the German Agency for International Development (GIZ), it was agreed that the frustrations business owners, importers, exporters, local manufacturers and other investors are facing in the course of movement of goods and services have, in no small way, hampered trade liberalisation in ECOWAS regions when its comes to cross-border trade. Based on the cross-border trade impediments, stakeholders have been clamouring for relaxation of bottlenecks in clearance in order to boost trade, not only in West Africa, but the continent of Africa as a whole.

Stakeholders’ inputs

In his opening speech at the event, the representative of POS Foundation (Ghana), Dr. Jonathan Osei Owusu, explained that it was regrettable that cross-border trade impediments had relegated Africa’s GDP over lack of regional integration, cultural divisions, disunity and lack of infrastructure. These norms, according to Owusu, are contrary to the laid down foundation by African founding fathers, who had preached unity, economic emancipation, growth and development of the continent’s GDP. Owusu specifically stated that a former Ghanaian president and one of the founding fathers of ECOWAS in the West Africa sub-region had emphasised on trade unity as a prequisite to overcoming cross-border trade problems in West Africa and the continent as a whole.

The POS Foundation helmsman said: “If you talk about all the developments, rights and e.t.c and we lose tracks of trade and economic emancipation, then we are losing the center and that’s why stakeholders here respectively, I highly recognise the work you are doing to bring about economic emancipation, not to only Nigeria, but the whole Africa.

“Some years back, one president from my country, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, was talking about African unity. So I did not know the extent African unity was supposed to go. “Was it to become U.S.’ one president? If that was so, that is Nkrumah’s vision? What is our vision today? “To me, I want to motivate us to begin to think in line towards that direction and not for Africa’s unity per se, but coherent, coordinated, united substance of Africa that will promote trade and facilitate or accelerate trade and Africa’s economic emancipation.” On how to achieve cross-border trade, Owusu stressed: “That’s when the Customs in Ghana communicate their systems effectively with that of Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin Republic, then there will be free flow of goods and services in the West Africa region. That is the united kind of Africa’s Customs we are looking for and possibly if I am not mistaken, and not a united Africa with one per cent.

So in this present stage, I don’t think if that was Nkrumah’s vision, practically No?” In his earlier remarks, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, stated that the region-al economic blocs were the building blocks for the economic integration of the African continent. On AfCFTA, Yusuf said it followed that for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to be a success, “our various regional economic communities must be robust and active.” On the theme of the workshop ‘Cross Border Trade in the West African Sub-Region: Prospects, Challenges and the Way forward,’ the renowned economist said: “This theme is apt, having regard to the progressive traction that the Af- CFTA is gaining on the continent.

“We are delighted to have a good mix of the public and private sectors representation at this workshop. We expect this combination to significantly enrich the outcomes of this workshop. “Public private partnership is very critical to the realisation of our continental integration dream. “For too long, many private sector organizations and institutions on our continent have confined themselves to the comfort of their individual countries, while our counterparts in other parts of the world are advancing the frontiers of their economies and markets through integration.

“We need to broaden our perspectives and thinking beyond our individual countries. We should begin to develop not only regional, but also continental and global outlook for our businesses and economies. It is also very important for the political leadership of the countries of the sub-region to demonstrate better political will and commitment to economic integration,” he added. Yusuf explained that with a robust African market of about 1.4 billion people, significant benefits of economies of scale would be enjoyed by businesses on the continent in the event of full market integration.

“This would lower unit costs and enhance our competitiveness. Integration is, in fact, the main vehicle for the boosting of trade within the region. “With integration, our economies would be stronger and their capacity to cope with the challenges of globalisation would be enhanced,” he added. The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Dr. Ezra Yakusak, disclosed that the volume of informal export between Nigeria and its neighbouring African countries remained unprecedented on the economy.

Yakusak, who was represented at the occasion by NEPC Regional Coordinator, Samuel Oyeyipo, noted that this large scale informal trade was seriously having fiscal implication on the country’s national budget and also retarding economic development. He added that one major characteristic of informal trade is the high profit margin by the traders as they avoid government tariffs and do not follow laid down procedures and documentation, which sometimes can be cumbersome and time consuming.

The NEPC boss said: “The volume of informal export between Nigeria and its neighbouring African countries remained unprecedented as most of the practitioners in this respect have strong ethnic ties and historical linkages in there societies. “Large scale informal trade has serious fiscal implication for example government budget is adversely affected and it retards economic development. The reduction of impediments to trade in the formal channel and having simple export incentives schemes would attract the informal traders to formalise their exports.

“For this event, I will recommend that we focus on the Informal Cross- Border Trade (ICBT) in West Africa and how we can harness the potentials it presents and leverage on it for utmost participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement,” the NEPC CEO added. In her submission, the Consul General, Ghana Consulate, Ms Sa-mata Gifty Buhari, pointed out that disunity and cultural divide were limiting trade across the West African region.

“The trade between African countries compared to that between Africa and Asia is very low. There is unfair trade between African countries. African countries prefer to trade with Asia and other continents than among themselves despite having all the resources and goods for trade. “Conditions for travelling with goods anywhere in Africa are unfavorable and hinder trade. The tariffs and other conditions are unfavorable. Benin Republic is requesting transit duty on goods moved within Africa and this is very unfair.

“Coming from Ghana with any goods to Nigeria or other countries, Benin Republic requests payment of transit duty on the goods, yet we talk about the African Union and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). This will not work with such situations,” she explained. She noted that despite the existence of ECOWAS and AfCFTA, nothing would work if countries would not change their attitude towards themselves, saying “we shouldn’t be seen to have cruelty among ourselves.” The Ag. Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Idris Jere, represented by Assistant Comptroller Zone 2, Ikeja, Olakunle Osunsanya, said Ghana had occasionally been violating the principle of West Africa as they impose tariffs on trade on Nigerians doing businesses over there. He said another major challenge was the cultural divide, especially Benin Republic, which only favours trade among its citizens while allowing others to suffer from the stiff tariffs imposed on businesses.

Last line

Stakeholders unanimously agreed that ECOWAS, which is one of the oldest regional economic communities in Africa, has not achieved much in the area of economic integration, but rather done much more in the area of regional peacekeeping, security and conflict management than in promoting economic integration, which is its core mandate.

