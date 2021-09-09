News

ECOWAS suspends Guinea over coup, constitutes mediation team

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has suspended Guinea from the regional economic block, following last weekend’s military coup that ousted President Alpha Conde from power. Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso, Alpha Barry, disclosed this yesterday, after avirtualmeetingof leadersof thesub-regiontodeliberateon the political developments in Guinea.

It was learnt that during the meeting, leaders of the bloc also demanded Conde’s release from military custody and resolved to send a high-level delegation to Guinea on Thursday, to meet the leaders of the military junta, now in charge of the country.

The move came on the heels of the coup hatched by the Guinean Special Forces led by Lt Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, during which the soldiers seized power and arrested President Alpha Conde, sparking widespread international condemnation. Conde had come under fire for perceived authoritarianism after he caused the constitutiontobeamendedin order to secure a third term. Meanwhile, the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) has described as unfortunate the political development in Guinea where the military has dissolved the country’s democratically elected government and suspended the nation’s constitution.

The Forum, which is an initiative of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, noted that the event in the West African nation is capable of setting backwards the democratic progress recorded in the region in the last two decades. Jonathan lamented that whereastherestof theglobal community was consolidating the gains of sustained democratic rule, the sub region cannot afford to return to the inglorious era of military dictatorship.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari: Why arms, ammunition keep flowing into Nigeria despite border closure

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the instability in Libya was responsible for the inflow of arms and ammunition into the country despite the closure of the borders for over one year. According to him, the proliferation of arms and ammunition in the Sahel region of African continent won’t stop until Libya is fixed. The President […]
News

Nigeria’ll overcome security challenges – Obaseki

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu BENIN

  Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has expressed optimism that the country will overcome its present security challenges, but called on Nigerians to join hands with the government in the fight against insecurity.   Obaseki stated this while addressing the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. […]
News Top Stories

Politicians arming thugs ahead of Edo, Ondo polls –IG

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

…orders nationwide illegal arms mop-up   Ahead of the gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo states, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed  Adamu, yesterday, revealed that politicians are arming thugs and moving them across the country.   Consequently, the IGP has ordered Commissioners of Police in the 36 states of the Federation and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica