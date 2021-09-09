ECOWAS suspends Guinea over coup, constitutes mediation team

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has suspended Guinea from the regional economic block, following last weekend’s military coup that ousted President Alpha Conde from power. Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso, Alpha Barry, disclosed this yesterday, after avirtualmeetingof leadersof thesub-regiontodeliberateon the political developments in Guinea.

It was learnt that during the meeting, leaders of the bloc also demanded Conde’s release from military custody and resolved to send a high-level delegation to Guinea on Thursday, to meet the leaders of the military junta, now in charge of the country.

The move came on the heels of the coup hatched by the Guinean Special Forces led by Lt Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, during which the soldiers seized power and arrested President Alpha Conde, sparking widespread international condemnation. Conde had come under fire for perceived authoritarianism after he caused the constitutiontobeamendedin order to secure a third term. Meanwhile, the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) has described as unfortunate the political development in Guinea where the military has dissolved the country’s democratically elected government and suspended the nation’s constitution.

The Forum, which is an initiative of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, noted that the event in the West African nation is capable of setting backwards the democratic progress recorded in the region in the last two decades. Jonathan lamented that whereastherestof theglobal community was consolidating the gains of sustained democratic rule, the sub region cannot afford to return to the inglorious era of military dictatorship.

Like this: Like Loading...