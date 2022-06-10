News

ECOWAS tasks Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone on peaceful polls

With general elections slated for Nigeria, Liberia and Sierra Leone in a few months, the ECOWAS Parliament has advised politicians and those involved in the electioneering process to play by the rules. Speaker of the parliament, Hon Sidie Mohamed Tunis, gave the advice at the opening ceremony of the First Ordinary Session of the Fifth Legislature, 2022 held in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

“May I remind us that next year will be very pivotal for democracy across the region. With elections scheduled to hold in three member states – the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Liberia and Sierra Leone – our role in ensuring that the democratic processes are conducted in a way that guarantees the best possible outcomes cannot be overemphasised.

“In coordination with the ECOWAS Commission, we must begin our engagements long before polling day to ensure successes in all three member states. In doing so, I wish to congratulate the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly the political class, for the successful conduct of primary elections of the two major political parties. “We acknowledge the complexities of the Nigerian society; hence we admire the maturity and tolerance exhibited so far. As we inched closer to full-scale political activities, let me seize this opportunity to advice all actors on the need for additional tolerance in this anxious period of full-scale political activities.

“The sub-region and, indeed, the whole world look up to Nigeria and expect a successful, as well as free, fair and peaceful election in early 2023. In a similar manner, let me, on your behalf; congratulate the people of The Gambia for a successful holding of legislative and local elections in April of this year. The success recorded marks a remarkable progress in Gambia’s transition to democracy and we congratulate all the winners, while thanking the losers for supporting the democratic process.”

 

