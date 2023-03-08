ECOWAS to confer ‘Democracy Icon’ award on Buhari

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has said it would confer the honour of Democracy Icon on President Muhammadu Buhari as he prepares to leave office on completion of his two-term tenure. The award, according to the ECOWAS Chairman and Guinea Bissau’s president, Umaro Sissici Embalo, said the award was in recognition of Buhari’s achievements in the defence and promotion of democracy as a system of government throughout the sub-region. Embalo made the disclosure at a bilateral meeting with Buhari on the sidelines of the ongoing 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries in Doha, Qatar.

He said the President had done more than any other to support democratic governments in West Africa, just as he had done exceptionally well, waging battles against the emergence of non-democratic regimes. For this, said the ECOWAS chairman, Buhari would have his name on the Roll of Honor in the community’s new headquarters building upon its completion in Abuja, so that future generations of West African citizens would know about the greatness he achieved and to copy his laudable examples. Buhari welcomed the proposition, stressing that democracy remained the best pathway to bringing together diverse people and a dependable vehicle for the achievement of national development

