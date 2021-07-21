ECOWAS wants VAT increased on perfumes, wine, hotels in Nigeria

The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) is canvassing for an increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on luxury items like Perfume, wine and other alcoholic beverages, insisting that Nigeria remains the least VAT paying country in West Africa. Director Domestic Tax, ECOWAS, Tiemtore Salifou, who made the appeal on the sideline of a two-day regional seminar on problems of tax transition in West Africa however suggested that the increase should be on products that will not impact positively on common Nigerians.

While emphasising that there was no economic wisdom in Nigeria paying less VAT than Niger Republic, he however suggested VAT increase on items like hospitality industry, expensive perfumes and wines among other imported products. He said: “The seminar is to talk about tax transition. We have a train of liberalisation which has impacted on West Africa because during the negotiations, we have to reduce the import taxation and Custom duties. “Most of the goods are entering the countries free without paying Custom duties yet government need money to finance development.

So, we need to strengthen the capacity of internal revenue to mitigate what we are losing from import duties. “You also know that VAT is a revenue earner to the domestic tax authorities and we need to strengthen how to improve on ways of collecting VAT for the economy to get more revenue for the government to generate employment especially in Nigeria where the attitude to VAT collection is very low compared to what is obtain in other west Africa countries.”

