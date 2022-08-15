News

Ecuador blast ‘declaration of war’ by gangs

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Government officials in Ecuador have blamed a deadly explosion in the port city of Guayaquil on organised crime.

At least five people were killed and 26 more injured in the blast on Sunday, reports the BBC.

Ecuador’s interior minister said it was a “declaration of war” by criminal gangs against the government.

The Andean country, which is used as a cocaine smuggling route from neighbouring Peru and Colombia, has seen a sharp rise in murders and gang-related crime recently.

A state of emergency has been declared in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s most populous city and an important trade hub. It is the fourth emergency to be declared in Ecuador since October because of gang violence.

Eight houses and two cars were destroyed in the early morning blast, according to the National Risk and Emergency Management Service. Pictures from the scene show the front of houses ripped off and cars smeared in blood with their windows blown in.

At a news conference late on Sunday, officials said the attack was directed at two men who go under the aliases of Cucaracha and Junior and are linked to Los Tiguerones, one of the leading crime gangs in Ecuador.

“Organised crime mercenaries, who have long drugged the economy, now attack with explosives,” Interior Minister Patrick Carrillo tweeted after the blast.

“It is a declaration of war on the state,” he said.

Guayaquil has seen shocking levels of violence, including decapitated bodies hanging from pedestrian bridges and deadly prison riots between rival gangs. Nearly 400 inmates have been killed in six separate riots since February 2021.

Following the explosion, the city’s mayor, Cynthia Viteri wrote an open letter to President Guillermo Lasso, who took office last year.

“Criminal gangs have become a government within a government in Ecuador,” the letter begins.

“We have witnessed people hanging from bridges, murders on motorcycles, rapes at shopping centres and on school buses,” she wrote.

“What else do you want us to do to defend ourselves? A President is the protector of his people, but so far we have not seen a single safe step to combat crime.”

On Twitter, Lasso said he would “not allow organised crime to try to run the country”, however, he has faced an uphill battle and criticism over the lack of any meaningful change.

Guayaquil has been ranked the 50th most violent city in the world by Insight Crime. The investigative journalism website reports that Ecuador’s homicide rate increased faster than any other country in Latin America or the Caribbean in 2021.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Yoruba nation: Don’t engage in public demonstration, rally in my name – Igboho

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Ogboho), has advised that nobody should stage any public demonstration or rally in his name as he is currently mourning the respected people killed in his Ibadan residence on July 1, 2021 by men of the Department of State Services (DSS). Igboho, who is currently being detained […]
News

Comply with regulations, NCC charges telcos

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

..pledges support for small operators The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has enjoined telecom licensees to always comply with the provisions of extant laws, subsidiary legislation, and other regulatory frameworks put in place by the Commission. This is to ensure a more competitive and […]
News

Ebonyi: We’ll use dialogue to end lingering communal conflicts

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ebonyi State Government has declared that it will continue to use dialogue to resolve the lingering Effium, Ezza- Effium intra-communal conflict in the state. The conflict, New Telegraph learnt which started in January due to a motor-park squabble, had resulted in several deaths and destruction of property worth several millions of naira. Though the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica