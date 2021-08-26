ECWA donates building materials, clothes to victims of attacks in Plateau

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has donated building materials and clothes to victims of attacks in Miango chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

President of ECWA, Rev. Dr Stephen Panya-Baba, donated the items to the victims of the several villages in Miango on Thursday who were recently attacked, scores killed and and many others injured.

The items donated include 350 bundles of roofing sheets and 10 bales of second hand clothes.

It would be recalled that the attackers had razed many houses and destroyed crops on farmlands in 39 communities of the chiefdom.

The ECWA President said the gesture was to enable the victims rebuild their homes and to clothe themselves.

He added that the support would also go a long way to cushion the hardship the victims were currently passing through.

“First, we are here to commiserate with the people over the recent happenings, where many lives were lost, others injured and scores are displaced. We are here to pray with them to call upon God to deliver the land from all forms of evil plans. Secondly, we brought some relief items basically made up of building materials and clothes,” he said.

Receiving the items to be distributed to the Victims, the Traditional Ruler of Bassa Brra Nggwe Rigwe, Rev. Ronku Aka thanked ECWA for the gesture.

He commended the church for the regular support to the people have their lives back.

Aka called on the government and the security agencies to intensify efforts in securing the lives and property of his people and Nigerians in general.