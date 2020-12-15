ECWA pastor killed, wife, 11 others abducted in Niger

Bandits numbering over 50 have killed a pastor of ECWA Church, Rev Jeremiah Ibrahim, and abducted 12 people, including the cleric’s wife in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

It was learnt that Ibrahim was killed in Chikuba town after he came out of hiding. Narrating the incident after the burial of the cleric in Minna, the Secretary, Minna District Council of ECWA, Rev Adamu Na’Allah, said “the late Ibrahim and his wife, Mary Daniel, were in Chikuba to harvest some crops from their farm in the village when they were attacked”.

Ibrahim had earlier been transferred out of the town and replaced by another pastor, who joined him and his wife for the harvest.

“The day before they could start the harvest, the bandits came and attacked the Pastorium.

“The two reverends hid in the ceiling of the house and when they felt everything was quiet, they came down, unknown that the bandits were still lurking around the premises. “Rev Ibrahim dropped from the ceiling and was immediately shot by the bandits, resulting to his death,” Na’Allah said.

The secretary also disclosed that five women, including the wife of the deceased, were abducted by the bandits.

According to him, the bandits are demanding N50 million to free the victims. He added that at a neighbouring community, Kuchi village, seven villagers were kidnapped by the same set of bandits who later released five of them and killed one because the uniform of a vigilance group was found on him.

The bandits have also made a demand of N1.2 million ransom for the remaining victims abducted at Kuchi village.

The district secretary said another attack on the pastorium at Ka’ala village in Sarkin Power Local Government Area took place on Sunday night but the resident reverend and his family had already left the building.

The bandits destroyed all the windows and the doors, ransacked the house and took away whatever was available. Asked if they reported the incident to the government and the police, Na’Allah said they did not because previous complaints were not attended to by the government.

