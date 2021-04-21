ECWA President re-elected for second term in office

The President of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Dr. Stephen Baba Panya has been re-elected for a second term as well as his appointed the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Bingham University.

He was elected unopposed during an election conducted at the opening of the 68th General Church Council meeting, which held in Jos, the Plateau State.

A total of 262 delegates from 10 zones of the church affirmed his re-election and was declared winner by the electoral committee.

The Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Barr. Simon Bako Lalong has congratulated the ECWA President, Rev. Dr. Stephen Baba Panya over his re-election.

Lalong, in the congratulatory message signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Macham, described the re-election of Rev. Panya as well deserved, considering the purposeful leadership he has offered which enabled the church to make more impact in the lives of its members and the society.

Like this: Like Loading...