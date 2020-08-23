News

ECWA President to FG: Provide protection, resettle displaced Southern Kaduna villagers

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos Comment(0)

The President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Dr. Stephen Panya has call on the federal and state governments to endeavour to resettle the displaced Southern Kaduna indigenous people back to their various villages and provide them adequate security.

 

Rev. Panya, in a press statement signed and issued to journalists on Saturday in Jos, urged the Federal Government to treat all citizens within Southern Kaduna with equity, fairness and justice.

 

“The Evangelical Church Winning All ECWA family worldwide is elated by the news of deployment of both the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force special troops a few days ago to stop the senseless and wastage of human lives, destruction of properties, and hindrances to agro-economic activities in Southern Kaduna.

 

“We salute the courage of President Buhari to heed to the pleas of well meaning Nigerians even if it appears late,” said the statement. The ECWA President also called on the special forces to respect the rights of lawabiding citizens of the area irrespective status, tribe or religion and should treat everyone without bias.

 

“The Special forces should fish out, arrest, disarm and handover for prosecution, the so-called unknown gunmen who have unleashed unwarranted mayhems on the people of Southern Kaduna, especially that intelligence reports from official security and local sources, have often revealed the location of their camps,” he said.

 

He noted that the church was ready to join hands with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other bodies to pray to God for protection of the Nigerian troops as they carry their legitimate assignments in Southern Kaduna and the whole of Nigeria.

 

“We also would continue to work through CAN leadership at national and state levels and through our churches at community levels to promote dialogue and reconciliation for lasting peace,” the statement concluded.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Police arrest, quiz suspects’ link to killings in Benue

Posted on Author JULIANA FRANCIS

Operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested and started quizzing four men believed to be part of those terrorising Benue State. The suspects have been identified as Abdullahi Mohammed, Haruna Bello, Usianie Abdullahi; aka Gide and Yusuf Barkeje. The suspects, however, have denied being part of those partaking […]
News

UNIPORT crisis: VC sets up committees, sues for peace

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Stephen Okodudu, has called on the feuding parties in the ongoing crisis rocking the ivory tower to embrace dialogue in order to allow peace to reign. Okodudu, who made the appeal yesterday while inaugurating two committees set up to resolve the lingering crisis that has resulted into […]
News

Airport security breach: FAAN lied against me due to Edo poll, says Fintiri

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The alleged violation of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 protocols at the Port Harcourt airport on Tuesday by the Adamawa State Governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has been described as a calculated political campaign to smear his person. The governor said the move was because of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: