ECWA President to FG: Provide protection, resettle displaced Southern Kaduna villagers

The President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Dr. Stephen Panya has call on the federal and state governments to endeavour to resettle the displaced Southern Kaduna indigenous people back to their various villages and provide them adequate security.

Rev. Panya, in a press statement signed and issued to journalists on Saturday in Jos, urged the Federal Government to treat all citizens within Southern Kaduna with equity, fairness and justice.

“The Evangelical Church Winning All ECWA family worldwide is elated by the news of deployment of both the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force special troops a few days ago to stop the senseless and wastage of human lives, destruction of properties, and hindrances to agro-economic activities in Southern Kaduna.

“We salute the courage of President Buhari to heed to the pleas of well meaning Nigerians even if it appears late,” said the statement. The ECWA President also called on the special forces to respect the rights of lawabiding citizens of the area irrespective status, tribe or religion and should treat everyone without bias.

“The Special forces should fish out, arrest, disarm and handover for prosecution, the so-called unknown gunmen who have unleashed unwarranted mayhems on the people of Southern Kaduna, especially that intelligence reports from official security and local sources, have often revealed the location of their camps,” he said.

He noted that the church was ready to join hands with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other bodies to pray to God for protection of the Nigerian troops as they carry their legitimate assignments in Southern Kaduna and the whole of Nigeria.

“We also would continue to work through CAN leadership at national and state levels and through our churches at community levels to promote dialogue and reconciliation for lasting peace,” the statement concluded.

