ECWA tasks FG, states on insecurity

The federal and state governments have been charged to squarely address the seemingly intractable security challenges bedeviling the country towards ensuring safety of lives and property.

The charge was contained in a communique issued at the end of the 3-day Joint 15th biannual District Church Councils’ Conference in Shao, Moro Local Government Area Of Kwara State

The communique jointly signed by the chairman and secretary, Joint DCCs Forum, Rev Raphael Shola Omotosho and Rev Jacob Olukayode respectively while lauding the Federal Government and the Kwara State government for their unrelenting efforts at combating insecurity, implored the state government to do more as incidences of kidnapping, almost unheard of in the recent past, are now on the rise.

The Communique urged the government and concerned security agencies to ensure diligent prosecution of all those arrested in connection with acts of brigandage and criminality so as to serve as deterrents to other criminal elements in the society. The Conference was graced by 1,480 representatives of five District Church Councils (DCCs) comprising Ilorin, Omu-Aran, Igbaja, Oro-Ago and Fate-Tanke.

amenting the menace of social vices among Christian youths, the Communique lauded the efforts of ECWA Theological Seminary Igbaja to commence lectures in Yoruba for candidates who cannot communicate in English, urging willing and interested candidates to take full advantage of this unique opportunity.

The Communique also commended the organisers of Festival of Gospel Songs (FESTIGOS) of Ilorin, Offa, Omu-Aran and Oro for mobilising financial support for the airing of ELWA Programmes on three private radio stations, urging members to listen to ELWA programmes at the designated times on the three radio stations.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

