Edaoto: Everything wrong with Nigeria is wrong with the music industry

Edaoto Agbeniyi, popularly known as Edaoto, is a multiple award-winning Afrobeat singer, songwriter, performer and the leader of the globally-acclaimed Edaoto & the Afrogenius Band, an 11-member ensemble that has graced several performance stages around the world with its Afrobeat music. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Edaoto – who was also featured in a CNN Anthony Bourdain’s documentary of Part’s Unknown in 2017 – talks about his latest album, ‘Rock On’, piracy, fake lifestyle, conscious music and sundry issues

What makes your band Afrogenius?

Of course, when I wanted to start my band, I think we needed to have a name apart from my name. I was looking at all the greats before we were born, what’s the name of their band? How is it related to their music? Then my muse introduced me to us as geniuses, so I said Afrogenius! The beautiful people in my band are geniuses and they weather the storms of playing live music with me.

You recently introduced your new album ‘Rock On’, describing it as one of the best albums of all time. What makes it different from your previous efforts?

This album is one of the best of all time. Look at the lyrics, form, energy, arrangements and more. It’s far away from the unsolicited noise that rent our airwaves these days. You know a lot of people are now confused, they don’t even know which one is the real authentic sound of Africa anymore. At some point whatever our people hear the most is what they’re going to compare with others. The uniqueness of ‘Rock On’ makes it stand out and I’m sure it can be placed on good grounds. There are 11 solid indefatigable tracks in this album. They discuss different issues of life, from politics to love, communal living to supplication etc. Despite all the problems inherent in Africa, this album gives hope. While reminding us that our joyous future lies in our hands and everything good is achievable. While we keep fighting for a better continent we will continue to ‘Rock On! Just like the lyrics of ‘Rock On’, “they don’t know who we are. Let them know that we are the descendants of that magnificent race!” ‘Rock On’ reminds us that the people before us were great, and encourages us to march unto glory that is before us as a race.

What is the inspiration behind it?

The idea was from the people before us, in the ancient African society, while the war and fight for a better life, they still rejoiced in the victory they were sure would be theirs. We would not stop struggling for a better life, yet in that struggle, we will continue to ‘Rock On!

What are your expectations regarding this album?

Like every good thing, I’ll like it to circulate. I want it to be in every household as a constant reminder that while we fight on we will ‘Rock On’. I want the young and old to listen, dissect and engage it.

You and your band were featured in the European tour of the prestigious Ancienne Belgique Brussels Belgium. Tell us your experience…

When we were in Europe, we were so proud that we were that received. The audience throughout our stay there made us feel like kings. Ancienne Belgique was filled to the brim. We opened for Arsenal Band but the reception throughout was so massive. The Band we opened for is a very popular band the whole show was sold out. Each time we come upon the stage, they made us feel our time was too short and always wanted us to come back.

How was it different from your previous shows?

Before then, most of our tours had been in Africa and were mostly in festivals that were done on open grounds. We couldn’t believe such a huge crowd could be in a closed-door concert, the crowd in the closed-door was massive.

Conscious music, what does it mean to you?

Music plays a pivotal role in nationbuilding. If we have enough conscious music on our airwaves as we have the glorification of vain that we have at the moment, a lot of things would have changed. Check our dressings today;check our discussions today between young and old. Fraud is becoming a norm and if you’re not participating or glorifying it, you’ll become a sort of an outcast. Corruption is endemic, very few people are singing against it. The same thing with our movies; the worst in human characters are becoming role models even in politics. Gutter attitude is becoming the in-thing. All of these are contributions to our arts. So if we have enough conscious musicians and artists as much as we have these veins, it would have re-channelled the energies of our people to positive progressive thoughts.

Do you think conscious music is getting a pride of place in the Nigerian music landscape today? Why?

The orientation of our people changed at some point and that changed the direction of our musical thought. So conscious music has become like a torn on the flesh of the music power brokers in this country. Because almost everybody is part of the rot or is planning to help expand the rot. Conscious music is like ‘a pain in their asses’. You won’t expect that form to sit comfortably with the noise with which they want to control the people.

Again, I ask: What is it about Afrobeat, a genre of music, that made you stay focused and committed to it?

Afrobeat called me and I heeded that call. It comes with its rigours and challenges but we are weathering the storm.

Why have you not gone into highlife music?

Afrobeat and Highlife are distant cousins. Core Afrobeat artists are close to highlife, so I play with it sometimes, in most cases to pay homage to some of the greats who had gone. But the most important thing is that Afrobeat called me and I’ve answered; it does not mean that at one time or the other I won’t play with its family.

In my last interview with you, you said if you were not a musician you would probably be a lawyer because growing up, you wanted to speak for the people, fight on their behalf. Any regrets about not being a lawyer?

I have no regrets whatsoever. I wanted to be able to speak up and fight for the people including myself, music has also afforded me that opportunity to do so in a greater way. In fact with music, I’m able to reach larger people and fight more diverse causes. Several good lawyers do that today, which I would have done were I to be a lawyer. Mic and stage allow me to reach wider people.

How can piracy be curbed in the industry?

Everything wrong with Nigeria is wrong with the music industry. If the police are sincere and are working to protect lives and property, if they’re unbiased, diligent and the judiciary is serious about truly putting things straight, we won’t be talking about piracy and theft of intellectual properties in this country anymore. To solve that problem is to solve the problem of this country where justice, equity, fairness and truth shall prevail.

Where do you see the Nigerian music industry in the next five years?

New acts will emerge. The direction of the music will also change. Technology will change the cause of things and there will be prosperity in the industry.

What is your opinion about a fake lifestyle generally?

Living a fake lifestyle is not worth it; it doesn’t pay in any way. It’s an issue of inferiority complex; an excess lack of self-esteem. Those living fake lifestyles are only trying to impress people who originally don’t know they even exist.

