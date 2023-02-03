Edda 7 & Aja: What’s the value of human life in Ebonyi?

E bonyi State was created on 1st October, 1996. The founding fathers of Ebonyi State had envisaged a state where human life will be valued and supported to thrive. This was relatively so until Apostle (Engr.) David Umahi, a man who has continued to hype his Christian faith and born-again status became the governor of the state.

With the extreme appropriation and politicization of the traditional institutions, social clubs, trade unions and town unions by his administration, abated conflicts and communal wars like that of Ishinkwo and Abomege, Ikwo and Cross River, Ikwo and Izzi et cetera returned with vigour, hitherto peaceful communities like Ikwo, Izzi and Nkalagu began to witness internal conflagrations. As permutations for the 2023 transition gathered momentum in 2021, a very unnecessary and avoidable fratricidal war was foisted on Effium Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State by people whom the governor of Ebonyi State identified to press men as government officials.

It is estimated that over seven thousand lives and property worth billions of naira have been lost in Effium Community and other parts of Ebonyi State since 2021. Yet, none of those government officials identified by the governor as sponsors of Effium war has been prosecuted by Ebonyi State Government. It is instructive that earlier on in 2020, the governor of Ebonyi State had in a viral video taunted his capacity to “cause crises” for people. Currently, no effort is being made by the government to resolve already created crises. Rather, as existing crises are allowed to fester, new crises are being created on daily basis in otherwise peaceful communities. The latest was the mayhem unleashed on the people of Ekoli Edda community of Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Ekoli Edda was a peaceful community until the time for election of the officials of the youth organisation of the community. Characteristic of the establishment in Ebonyi State, two point men of the governor in Edda land, comprising Eni Uduma-Chima who is the All Progressives Congress candidate for Afikpo North/Afikpo South federal constituency and Ebonyi State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Stanley Okoro-Emeagha, were allegedly pitted against each other in line with the bent of Ebonyi State Government to hijack all social groups.

As expected, boys of Eni Uduma-Chima, a former Ebonyi State legislator and immediate past council chairman of Afikpo South Local Government Area, were said to have won all the positions. In a repeat election that followed Okoro-Emeagha’s protest against the first election, Uduma-Chima and his boys allegedly repeated the same winning feat.

This was humiliating for Okoro-Emeagha – a recent Abia-based political import yet to have roots in Edda. It was another protest by the Ebonyi State APC chairman that allegedly led to the mayhem in which a total of seven persons including a police inspector, a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed and houses burnt in Edda in December 2022. Reacting to the bedlam that trailed the senseless killings, Governor David Umahi ordered for the arrest and prosecution of Stanley Okoro-Emeagha, Eni Uduma-Chima and other persons involved in the killings. A few days later, the two APC leaders were seen accompanying the governor to outings and campaigns.

Ebonyi State Executive Council led by the same Governor David Umahi in a resolution read to newsmen by Ebonyi State commissioner for Information, absolved the duo of Eni Uduma-Chima and Stanley Okoro-Emeagha of culpability in the murder of the Edda 7. In another twist, Governor Umahi inaugurated a panel of inquiry chaired by an APC stalwart to investigate the causes of the crisis in Edda. Following the perfidious roles of Ebonyi State Government in the investigation of the murder of the Edda 7, a community leader in Edda, Chief Julius Amah, has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari raising alarm over what he (Amah) described as attempt by Ebonyi State government to free those arrested for the killings and arson in Edda land.

Just as the controversy over the investigation of the killings in Edda raged alongside the daily killings in Effium Community, the entire Ebonyi State was shocked to her marrows when the news of alleged killing of an Ebubeagu operative, Ajass Aja, by his colleague at APC rally in Onicha Local Government on 28th January 2023 broke.

The two Ebubeagu operatives were said to be quarrelling over the sum of one thousand naira financial honorarium given to them by APC. Since the brutal murder of vibrant and youthful Aja, no arrest has been made. Ebubeagu commander had said that the pump action gun-wielding assailant of Aja was not an Ebubeagu operative. As people have continued to wonder who would have the guts to come to the vicinity of Ebonyi APC rally armed with pump action gun, the fact that Aja was killed for a mere one thousand naira only; and the intrigues which are playing out over the investigation of the killing of the Edda 7 compelled people to ask albeit in muffled voices: “What is the value of human life in Ebonyi State?”

